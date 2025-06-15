Burns the man to beat

Four players remain under par in the US Open heading into today's final round, and they're the only four players priced at less than 20/1. At the end of a long week, it now seems close to certain that we'll have something of a surprise champion.

Leading the way is Sam Burns and, as an elite golfer who was runner-up last week, some may feel the word 'surprise' is too strong. But Burns was upwards of 50/1 largely on account of a poor majors record which includes a missed cut here from his amateur days. So far it's played 20 and just one top 10, that a staying-on share of ninth at Pinehurst a year ago.

After JJ Spaun's closing bogey saw him fall out of the lead, Burns will have a new partner in Adam Scott, who has hit the ball beautifully this week. I won't have been alone in wondering whether Scott's days of contending for majors were behind him but now, a month shy of his 45th birthday, Scott has a fabulous opportunity to win a second some 12 years after he won his first.

Spaun may benefit from having fallen out of that final group and will play with Viktor Hovland, who also bogeyed the 18th and is three behind. Hovland is, on the form of the last few years, the classiest of these contenders, the one for whom a major has for a while seemed likely, and he's also the only one of them who has won a golf tournament recently. Spaun almost did, but settled for second at Sawgrass.

You could argue for any one of the three pursuers: Hovland's class, Scott's experience, the fact that Spaun's game is so tidy and that he's no longer in the final group. You can also make a strong case that 7/4 about Burns is value on a scattered leaderboard and that's the one I find the most compelling. In the end, this tournament may play out in an obvious way and this for sure is a fabulous chance for the leader.

LIV duo Carlos Ortiz and Tyrrell Hatton can't be totally discounted in the third-to-last group. Ortiz has hit the ball supremely well for most of the tournament while Hatton and his arrow-straight ball-flight would've been tempting had he been just that bit closer, say one-under instead of one-over. Both are going to need help and it was notable how narrow scoring dispersion was yesterday, with nobody breaking 67.

I'm looking forward to watching and will be hoping to see Scott defiantly become a two-time major champion, but if you come down on the side of the 7/4 favourite at the end of a long and expensive week, and that player missed a five-foot putt to win for you last week, it's probably time to draw stumps where the outright betting is concerned.