Golf Tips: RBC Heritage final round preview

There’s a sense of deja vu about Sunday at the RBC Heritage as Scottie Scheffler takes another lead into the final round as he chases a fourth victory in his last five starts.

Should the World No. 1 end the evening adding the Harbour Town event’s tartan jacket prize to the green jacket he won last week at Augusta, it’s also possible that the stock of Germany’s Stephan Jaeger will have risen – because as it is he’s the only man to have defied Scheffler in the last two months (when pushing him into a share of second at the Houston Open).

Scheffler slipped through the gears in smooth style on Saturday. He made eight birdies and no bogeys in a 63 that moved him nine spots up the leaderboard to top of the pile and into a one shot lead. He ranked first off the tee, first with approaches and 18th for putting in that round - a simple and destructive combination.

Afterwards he echoed his thoughts from last week at the Masters when he said: “I really love winning and I don’t like losing at all." It’s a message the golf world is beginning to understand.

There might be a sense that the only thing that can beat him at the moment is the labour pains of his wife Meredith who is back home in Texas with him ready to exit stage right the second he gets the call that she's due. But the wind is set to change direction overnight and the pace-setter said that would be “challenging”, while the leaderboard offers plenty of threat.

Scheffler has carded rounds of 69-65-73 to total 16-under-par 197 through 54 holes. He leads by one from Sepp Straka and by two from Collin Morikawa (a Ben Coley pre-event pick). He’s three clear of Sahith Theegala, Patrick Rodgers and LUDVIG ABERG, and four ahead of Seamus Power, Patrick Cantlay (another of Ben’s selections), JT Poston and Tom Hoge. Jaeger is five back alone in 11th.

Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele are part of a five-way tie for 12th, six back, and history suggests that position is not without hope at Harbour Town. Two of the last 13 winners were six back – Satoshi Kodaira was T12th in 2018 and Brandt Snedeker T17th in 2011. Another four of those 13 winners were four back and two were three back. Blustery winds tends to help such flips and, as yet, though breezes will be different in direction they are expected to be no more than about 15mph.

Among those chasers are some contrasting experiences of final rounds and particularly final rounds at Harbour Town. Straka carded a Sunday 67 on his course debut and a 68 to land third in 2022 – in-between he had a 75. Morikawa is 1-for-4 at breaking par in the final lap on the course and needs to break a nasty recent run of three Sunday 74s in a row (he’ll surely do that though). Theegala has played the event twice, carding a 79 in 2022 and improving on that by 14 strokes last year. Rodgers, who is still seeking a first win at this level, needs to improve on a record of being 3-for-14 at breaking 70 in the final round when tied fifth or better at the start of it.