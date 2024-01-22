Golf results: Nick Dunlap becomes the first amateur to claim PGA Tour glory in 33 years but pockets no prize money

The victory makes Dunlap the first amateur to win on the PGA Tour since Phil Mickelson back in 1991.

“If you’d said on Wednesday I’d have a putt to win this golf tournament I wouldn’t have believed you,” 20-year-old Dunlap told the Golf Channel after becoming the second-youngest winner on the PGA Tour in the last 90 years.

“I just honestly felt this script was written. I was going to give it everything I had whether I shoot 75 or 65.”

Asked about coping with the pressure over the back nine, Dunlap said: “It was like nothing I’ve ever felt.

“It’s so cool to be out here and experience this as an amateur. I don’t ever want to forget today.”

The University of Alabama student sank a birdie putt at the par-five 16th to equal the lead of fellow American Sam Burns at the Pete Dye Stadium Course in La Quinta, California.