Golf results: Ewen Ferguson claims third DP World Tour title at the BMW International Open in Munich

Ferguson carded a final round of 68 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried to finish 18 under par, two shots clear of England’s Jordan Smith and Australia’s David Micheluzzi, who finished birdie, birdie, eagle.

The 28-year-old from Glasgow revealed after his second round he was glad simply to be playing again following recent bouts of vertigo, but has now secured a place in the 152nd Open at Royal Troon as one of the top five players in the top 20 on the Race to Dubai who were not otherwise exempt.

“I honestly can’t believe it,” Ferguson told Sky Sports as he fought back tears.

“The last four holes I felt like I was in a dream, I just didn’t think this was actually happening. It was crazy.

“I was hitting it so well, I was hitting it so much further than usual. I wanted to do it for my dad, my mum, my sister, my brother at home. I love them so much and every shot I hit I hit with them in mind.

“It’s such a hard game. I’ve been moaning like mad the last two months with also being sick; the exemption with this (win) is so much weight off my shoulders. I’m so happy.

“Teeing it up in Troon, the Open Championship is a tournament that everyone wants to play in and I feel like I could do well there and the Scottish Open next week too.

“It’s such exciting times for me.”

Ferguson and Smith began the final round tied for the lead and Ferguson held a slender advantage with five holes remaining before a decisive two-shot swing on the 14th, where the Scot made birdie and Smith missed from four feet for par.

That forced Smith to attempt to drive the green on the short 16th but his tee shot found the water to effectively end his chances, although he did save par following a penalty drop and also birdied the last to join Micheluzzi in second place.