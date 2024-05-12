Golf betting tips: Wells Fargo Championship final round preview

No need to look beyond top two stars

It has always been pretty obvious that Quail Hollow is the neatest of fits for Rory McIlroy.

Fourteen years ago he announced himself to the PGA Tour with a stunning first victory on the circuit, making the cut by just the one shot before firing rounds of 66-62 to not just beat the field but more or less lap it.

Five years later he posted a Saturday 61 on his way to winning by seven and said: “There’s great flow to this golf course. It allows you to get out of your own way and I’ve got great memories here.” In 2019 he said: “I love this place. I even feel like I don’t even have to play that good and I can still get it round.” Two years after that he arrived in dreadful form and kind of proved himself correct by winning at the course for a third time.

Heading into this year’s final round Xander Schauffele leads on 12-under 201 but McIlroy closed to within one shot of him with a 67 yesterday. Sungjae Im is a further three shots back on 8-under, with Sepp Straka alone in fourth on 7-under. Fifth placed Jason Day is seven back of the leader on 5-under.

The sense of deja vu extends beyond Quail Hollow, providing a real echo of McIlroy’s victory in the 2014 BMW PGA Championship. Then, he was dealing with the fall out following the break-up of his relationship with Caroline Wozniacki. Now, he has spent the week discussing which boards and committees he is or is not sitting on, and the threat to his relationship with Tiger Woods. After the former he said: “When I got inside the ropes it was a little bit of a release – four or five hours of serenity or sanctuary.” It’s not difficult to believe that he’s getting similar vibes this week.

If the Northern Irishman prevails in the final round then the feelings of familiarity will be a lot less pleasant for Schauffele. On the one hand, he was second in this tournament last year. On the other, he led The Player Championship through 54 holes and didn’t convert. “I’m going to have to earn it tomorrow,” he said, “now I’ve got Rory breathing down my neck.”