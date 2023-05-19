Padraig Harrington can edge his three-ball for the second day running, while it's worth chancing a young European at a nice price.

Golf betting tips: PGA Championship three-balls 2pts Schauffele to beat Johnson and Hatton at 11/8 (BoyleSports, Sky Bet) 2pts Harrington to beat Walker and Kisner at 13/8 (Sky Bet) 1pt Hojgaard to beat Varner and Stallings at 23/10 (Sky Bet) 0.5pt double Harrington and Hojgaard at 7.66/1 Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook A morning frost delay means the first round of the PGA Championship is some way from being completed, with Honda Classic runner-up Eric Cole both atop the leaderboard and with holes to play – note avoidance of the phrase 'holes in hand'. Cole returns to face the sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth, a group of difficult par-fours which combined to average +1.5 strokes over par on Thursday, and that's why clubhouse leader Bryson DeChambeau is just 6/5 to land the first-round lead with bet365. Cole is in the middle of the sixth fairway at least and some may be tempted to take 4/6 that he navigates these four holes in level par, knowing they'd get 83% of their stake back were he to play them in one-over and tie with DeChambeau. Much may depend on whether he gets to play them in warmer conditions or whether play begins as scheduled. Having been so impressed with Cole at the Honda, I've been eager to see him back in the mix, but he's seventh or eighth in the betting for a major championship having played just 14 of 72 holes and there's absolutely no desire to go backing a player who was available at the maximum exchange price 24 hours ago.

The outright market is as you'd expect and if there's a bet I'd suggest it might be as simple as Scottie Scheffler at 11/4, but rather than go down that road I'll instead just take on Dustin Johnson in his three-ball. Johnson is riding the crest of a wave following last week's LIV Golf win and, rewind the clock perhaps 18 months, he'd be your favourite having matched Scheffler's score from an afternoon tee-time. However, he did it all with his short-game, gaining six strokes on and around the greens, around twice as many as Scheffler. Putter was key to his Tulsa victory on the LIV circuit but it seems ambitious to believe it can carry him for a further 54 holes here, so his approach play, which has been average for a sustained period, is going to have to improve. It might but I'm happy to take him on with XANDER SCHAUFFELE (1322 BST), who was four-over through three holes and did very well to shoot two-over in the end. CLICK HERE to back Schauffele with Sky Bet Schauffele was outshone by Johnson but was the better ball-striker and while undoubtedly furious with himself for a clumsy start under what were not bad conditions by any means, he must surely have taken great heart from the way he fought back. It's a long road to get into the tournament from where he is even now, but at the very least I expect him to continue to play as he did for the final 15 holes. Do that, and any regression in Johnson's short-game should have us in business. This is a three-ball, of course, but Tyrrell Hatton shot 77 and will find it difficult again off the tee. Anything like a slow start and all hope of making the cut may quickly fade.

