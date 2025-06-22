Golf betting tips: Travelers Championship final round preview

In a recent editorial meeting of an American magazine I work for there was chatter that Tommy Fleetwood was reaching a certain kind of territory. This view had nothing to do with personality because the Americans were united as one in being as delighted as Europeans are with the blue eyes, long hair, and general sense of amiable loveliness that the Southport man exudes.

But for all his wins in Europe (seven of them on the DP World Tour), for all his Ryder Cup success and silver medal in the Paris Olympics, for all his trio of top three finishes in the major championships, the Americans felt something is lacking. The record book felt familiar to them – it reminded them of Colin Montgomerie in its ability to dominate one side of the pond, thrive in the Ryder Cup, and flatter to deceive on the PGA Tour.

Heading into the final round of the Travelers Championship, Fleetwood has a golden opportunity to step out from the shadow of Monty. He leads on 16-under 194, three shots clear of Russell Henley and Keegan Bradley, five ahead of Jason Day, and eight blows in advance of the rest of the field. Barring something of a golfing apocalypse this is a four horse race.

Fleetwood has been close to victory on the PGA Tour before, of course, and perhaps never more so than in the 2023 Canadian Open when he led going up the last and also looked good in extra holes before Nick Taylor drained an astonishing putt to pinch the title from under his nose. He has, however, only had one previous PGA Tour 54-hole lead (solo or shared) when ultimately third in the 2020 Honda Classic. On the DP World and Challenge Tours he is 3-for-4 at winning from this position.

“I know I’m top of a lot of stat lines for people that haven’t won on the PGA Tour, so to be number one at something is always nice,” he laughed after his third round 63. “Of course, I would love to win on the PGA TOUR. This is like my first real chance in a while, so I’m really excited about that. It’s easy to put pressure on yourself, and the longer things go on the more people talk about it. I’m not going to be silly and say I don’t care about it, because of course I do. Hopefully it will happen sooner rather than later.” More amiable loveliness.

The Englishman ranks first Around the Greens, fourth in Approach, eighth for Off the Tee and 14th for Putting this week. It’s a strong combination and he carded a 65 to close last year’s event when landing a second top 15 at the course. He’s best price 8/13.

The books have Keegan Bradley as the biggest threat, wary of the US Ryder Cup captain’s firepower at TPC River Highlands. He opened 62-63-64 to win there in 2023. He was second in 2019 and eighth in 2017. He’s also in fine form after following top 10s in the PGA Championship and Memorial with T33 in the US Open. He’s priced 4/1. If you like his chances you might also appreciate that he knows today is the anniversary of him being asked to lead Team USA. “A special day tomorrow,” he said. “Could be even better.”

Jason Day is a distant 20/1 needing the top three to slip and. after that. the books look to Scottie Scheffler, on 7-under and nine shots off the pace, as the fifth favourite.

I prefer the claims of RUSSELL HENLEY at 9/2. He has a solid record at TPC River Highlands with four top 20s finishes but he also gone lower more often than Bradley in the final round. There was a 64 in 2020, a 63 in 2023, and a 65 last year. A repeat of something like that will just ask a few questions of the leader.

He’s a seven-time top 10 finisher this season, a record book that includes victory in the Arnold Palmer Invitational but it was only last time out that one of those good efforts came in a major. That’s been a crushing blow to him after he ended 2024’s majors with top 10s in the US Open and Open. He got things wrong at Augusta National and Quail Hollow, and his approach play was excellent last week at Oakmont. His putting didn’t show up as poor in the stats but he missed opportunities. After this week’s third round, he reported: “I putted great.”

He’s hungry after a good year that he feels could have delivered more. If Fleetwood slips, he could be the man to capitalise.

We’ll add a two-ball double. Rory McIlroy and PATRICK CANTLAY are on-trend with Bradley’s Ryder Cup vibes in reviving memories of their Rome clash. There’s every reason to believe that both will be desperate to win and they also both boast strong course form. Cantlay is on track for an eighth successive top 20 on the course, McIlroy a sixth. On course form there’s little to split them and the same might be said of desire. We’ll add Cantlay because we can get 5/4 and above.

And add BRIAN HARMAN who is involved in a "2023 surprise major winning" group with Wyndham Clark. The latter is rebounding well from making the wrong headlines at Oakmont (for trashing a locker) and landed a top 10 in this event last year, his first in seven visits. But Harman is looking for a fifth top 10 at TPC River Highlands in a row and an eighth in his last 11 starts. He’s evens. The double pays 3.4/1 at bet365 and Ladbrokes.

Posted at 1018 GMT on 22/06/25