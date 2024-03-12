Golf betting tips: The PLAYERS Championship round one preview and best bets

Noren to beat Bramlett and Detry (1202 GMT)

ALEX NOREN will be spying a big week at Sawgrass, where at his best he's shown plenty of promise before. On debut the Swede finished 10th, then on his return he was bang in the mix until a third-round 77 derailed his title bid, before responding with a six-under 66 for 17th.

With a win at the similar Le Golf National to his name and having been ninth in Florida last time, he's an outsider of some interest and I did weigh up backing him to be the top continental European, given Viktor Hovland's struggles (relatively speaking) and the fact that Ludvig Aberg is making his debut in the event.

On balance though the way to play Noren is in a three-ball against two bigger hitters who are less suited to this positional golf course. Joseph Bramlett has missed both previous cuts, shooting a combined 10-over for his four rounds, and isn't hitting the ball as well as he can at the moment. Thomas Detry's putter has cooled alarmingly, and he opened with a round of 78 on debut before fighting back well with a 69.

Detry is the bigger danger but Noren's superior accuracy, approach work and putting combine to make him an appealing bet at odds-against.

Hoge to beat Villegas and Hodges (1213 GMT)

There's plenty to like about TOM HOGE this week, except the price – I felt he was plenty short enough at 50-66/1 given his limitations, even if right now there may be no better iron player on the PGA Tour.

He is though ideal for a three-ball wager as he's in excellent form, is as reliable as they come, and boasts a solid Sawgrass record. Hoge has made the cut on all five visits, with 16 of his 19 rounds here par or better. We'll just need to dodge that shocking 78 from day one last year, from which he recovered to somehow finish third.

Given that Camilo Villegas has been in modest form since his shock win in Bermuda late last year, and hasn't been a factor here for more than a decade, this looks a match between Hoge and Lee Hodges, a similarly no-frills golfer. Hodges is playing nicely but in six rounds here he's a combined 18-over, failing to better 72 as yet.

As mentioned, Hoge has produced that score or better almost every time he's played the Stadium Course, so odds-against prices should be snapped up.