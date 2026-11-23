Despite the high stakes of trying to secure a PGA Tour win and playing privileges for 2027, the delayed final round of the RSM Classic will be played without a crowd. With volunteers having signed off, there’s not enough folk to deal with security, food, transport etc so it’ll feel a little eerie.

Maybe we look for players who thrived in the non-spectator times of Covid although that seems a rather oblique way of solving the final-day puzzle. And Monday will certainly be a puzzle due to a leaderboard where maybe a dozen or more are still in it.

Dane Rasmus Hojgaard and American Michael Thorbjornsen (Norwegian father) lead the way on 13-under, a shot clear of Max Greyserman. It’s a further stroke back to Max McGreevy, England’s Marco Penge and China’s Haotong Li. Three adrift of top spot are the trio of Jackson Koivun, Adrien Dumont de Chassart and another Dane, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen.

That’s quite a fascinating leaderboard to dissect. Hojgaard (5), Li (4) and Penge (3) have 12 DP World Tour wins between them but all are chasing a first PGA Tour success. Of the top 11, only Thorbjornsen, Koivun, Valimaki and Castillo have a single PGA Tour win.

I think I trust that latter category slightly more so the two that jump out are Thorbjornsen and Koivun. Joint-leader Thorbjornsen is 2/1 to take victory but that looks on the short side with so many potential threats. Of the top eight, he’s got the second worst SG: Putting stats and across the last 36 holes he’s actually lost strokes on the greens when combining his data from rounds two and three.

So I’m going with an each-way pick of JACKSON KOIVUN at 14/1 (1/5, 1,2,3). His win at the 3M Open came just eight starts ago so is fresh in the memory and since then he’s added another top five at the Biltmore Championship via a closing 65. This is a great chance to nail a second PGA Tour title while others are nervously trying to land a first or lock up a top 100 position.

Koivun’s numbers are impressive. He ranks 2nd this week for SG: Approach, 10th Tee To Green and 21st for Putting. In his third round 65 he was 4th for Approach, 8th Tee To Green and 13th for Putting so everything is clicking as we come to the business end.

And then there’s the added extra, the course form that is really blinking away hard now. While this is his tournament debut, Koivun has some amazing history at Sea Island having won three straight SEC Championships there in his college days at Auburn. The World No.1 Amateur at the time, he landed the hat-trick in April, closing it out with a 7-under 63 which bodes well for a final-round charge here.

I’m also going to have a punt on defending champion SAMI VALIMAKI making the top five. The Finn shot 23-under to win last year (R4 66) in easier scoring conditions. It’s been much tougher this week and, of course, Saturday was wiped out but Monday shows a vast improvement so Valimaki is in a good spot to improve on his third-round 66.

The 28-year-old from Nokia has had it dialled in over the last fortnight and prepared for this week’s defence by finishing tied seventh in the Austin Championship. He’s continued that momentum at Sea Island and I’ll back him for a top five finish (including ties) at 5/1. Ahead of the closing loop he’s two shots back from the trio in tied fourth.

Valimaki ranks 4th for Approach this week and 6th Tee To Green so his long game has been on point. He’s only 43rd in Putting but has improved his rank each round and has generally been rolling it well on the greens for a while. He’s produced positive SGP numbers in five of his last six starts and let’s recall that he finished 10th for SG: Putting last season.

Posted at 09:20 GMT on 23/11/25

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