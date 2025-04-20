Golf betting tips: RBC Heritage final-round preview and best bets

Matt Cooper is backing world number one Scottie Scheffler to come from behind and retain his RBC Heritage title at Harbour Town today.

With 18 holes to play in the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island the top six are rather neatly split. In terms of raw numbers, Korea’s Si Woo Kim leads on 15-under, one clear of Justin Thomas and Andrew Novak. Maverick McNealy is a further shot adrift with Brian Harman and Tommy Fleetwood three back in a share of fifth. Kim and Thomas are multiple winners on the PGA Tour who last tasted success longer ago than they would like; Novak and Fleetwood are desperate to land a first victory; McNealy and Harman are recent winners. Kim, still only 29, last won in the second week of 2025. That came at Waialae which is geographically a long way from Harbour Town but similar as a test in that it is short with narrow fairways, blustery breezes and Bermuda grass greens. His first win was at Sedgefield (inland but short), his second at TPC Sawgrass (a Pete Dye design like this week) and his fourth came when The American Express played three rounds on another Dye design. He also lost a play-off at Harbour Town in 2018 so he’s a neat fit, he just hasn’t made a top 10 all year. He looked serene until a final hole bogey last night knocked the shine off his day. He’s best price 3/1.

Thomas was fifth last year on the course, his best finish in six visits, and has every chance to better it, but will it be with a win? He’s stalled on 15 PGA Tour wins since landing the PGA Championship for a second time in 2022. He’s finished top five 11 times around the world since then and the last three instances were all runner-up spots. Thomas volunteered a penalty on himself in the third round and fought hard all day. He called his birdie on 18 “huge” as he seeks to end three years of frustration. He’s 11/4. Ahead of the final round of the Texas Open, we noted that Andrew Novak had a habit of getting into contention with a good third round before flinching on Sunday and it played out again with a final-round 76. That he keeps putting himself in these situations speaks to his form, of his ability to learn the lessons we’re guessing a bit. There is a potential subtle difference this week in that he’s relatively local and has a lot of support behind the ropes. He’s 13/2.

McNealy was asked after his round if he had found something after going 70-65-65. He explained that he played in tricky conditions when in the last group out on Thursday and had performed okay. He landed his first win at Sea Island (similar to this week) in November and was fourth on the course in 2021. He’s 8/1. Fleetwood is playing the event for a sixth time and it’s slightly surprising that his previous best is T10. Since missing the cut in the Open he’s finished top 30 in 16 of 17 starts. A seven-time winner on the DP World Tour, he’s an eight-time top three finisher on the PGA without that crucial breakthrough. He has a new putter this week, it is working nicely, and might seeing Rory McIlroy finally scratch an itch last week act as inspiration? He’s 12/1 which was tempting, but his approach numbers have never thrived on this course and remain that way this week. All four can win but this is about prices and the two that appeal are the last of the top half dozen, BRIAN HARMAN, and the world number one SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER who is in a share for seventh and four back of Kim. CLICK HERE to back Harman with Sky Bet The 2023 Open champion Harman was impressive when winning the Texas Open the week before the Masters where he beat par in three of his four rounds. He’s twice been seventh at Harbour Town, has finished T13 or better in three of his last four visits, and closed with a 64 last year. He’ll need to go low to win which is something he's yet to do but he’s good enough to do it and had a hot putter on Saturday. He’s 18/1.

