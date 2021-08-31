Golf betting tips: Preview and best bets for the Solheim Cup

Matt Cooper profiles every player at the Solheim Cup, where Nelly Korda can star as the USA look to win back the trophy on home soil.

Golf betting tips: Solheim Cup 2pts Nelly Korda to be top American scorer at 9/2 (Sky Bet, William Hill) 1pt Nelly Korda to be top overall scorer at 7/1 (Sky Bet) 2pts Anna Nordqvist to be top European scorer at 7/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

When: Friday to Monday

Where: Inverness Club, Ohio

TV: Sky Sports Golf Format: Foursomes (x4 matches) then fourballs (x4) on Friday, repeated on Saturday, followed by 12 Sunday singles, meaning the USA will need 14.5 points to win the trophy and Europe 14 to retain it

There was a curiosity about the last Solheim Cup that only I seemed to find remotely interesting and I suspect it remains that way – the peculiar fact that the balance of power in the contest is held within the confines of just one family. I write, of course, about the remarkable Kordas – Jessica and Nelly – who are without any question American and very proud of it. But, nonetheless, they have Czech parents and, were they to compete for that nation, this contest would instantly be turned on its head. It’s a frivolity rather than anything that might have happened, but one which reminds us of what fine margins there are in this match. Marina Alex, who doesn’t play this week, would also understand that because two years ago she was so close to becoming the visiting team’s heroine. Had her singles opponent Suzann Pettersen’s final putt missed the hole their match would have been halved and with it the Solheim Cup retained. Alex would have been undefeated in four games and the glory all hers. But sport is brutal and (almost) everyone has forgotten her. Pettersen was engulfed and then retired in one of the great full stops in sport. Two years on from that sensational final day of singles at Gleneagles, the teams cross the Atlantic to Inverness. It sounds like an appalling failure by the satnav, but we’re talking of Inverness in Toledo, Ohio, not the Highlands, and Europe are chasing just a second victory on American soil. Those few words, in a nutshell, sum up their task, one made trickier by the double bind of big crowds (150,000 are expected) but smaller support (due to international travel restrictions). Before we discuss the match and the markets in detail, however, let’s take a look at the teams: Team USA Nelly Korda (3-0-1, 87.5%) - The world number one and full deserving of it. She has three wins in her last five starts and even the two exceptions are worthy of credit: a first top 20 at Evian and her T13th in the Women’s Open was a linksland career-best. Unbeaten on debut two years ago. Jessica Korda (4-2-2, 62.5%) - Been defeated just twice in eight matches and a formidable combination with sister Nelly in the foursomes at Gleneagles. In fact, their wins were not even close affairs – they thrashed the opposition 6&4 and 6&5. Gone eight starts without a top 10 however. Brittany Altomare (2-1-1, 62.5%) - Impressed on debut two years ago, not least with her ability to hole putts that both clinched and saved holes. Her form is so-so, but selection was prompted by memories of those flat stick skills. Austin Ernst (2-2-0, 50%) - Won two of her three foursomes and fourball matches on debut in 2017, and was also unbeaten in those formats at the 2012 Curtis Cup, but lost both singles. Has won twice in the last 12 months. Lizette Salas (6-6-2, 50%) - The two-time runner-up in this summer’s majors has struggled when partnered and, without going 2-for-3 with Danielle Kang, her record would be awful. Unbeaten in the singles, however, halving with Pettersen in 2013, winning her next three. Danielle Kang (4-4-0, 50.0%) - Enjoyed a superb debut on home soil in 2017 – ending the week 3-1 – but that record was completely reversed at Gleneagles. Her last four rounds have been a little rum. A third round 74 at the Olympics, 76-75 at the Women’s Open, a 65 in the middle. Lexi Thompson (5-4-6, 46.7%) - Something of a mystery given that she’s an intimidating prospect whose only winning record is in the foursomes (2-1-1). And get this: she claimed five points in six alongside Cristie Kerr. Take those out and her Cup record is a dismal: 1-4-4.

Lexi Thompson in action at Carnoustie

Megan Khang (0-2-1, 33.3%) - Not tried in the 2019 fourballs and lost both her foursomes, but earned a half against Charley Hull which is not to be sniffed at. Ally Ewing (1-3-0, 25%) - Struggled on debut two years ago – with the honourable exception of a 7&5 fourball win with Angel Yin – but was a very impressive winner of the Bank of Hope Match Play in May. Yealimi Noh (rookie) - An elegant 20-year-old who flirted with victory at both the Evian Championship and Women’s Open. Jennifer Kupcho (rookie) - A feisty addition who, in 2018, starred in both the Curtis and Palmer Cups. Mina Harigae (rookie) - Surprise captain’s pick with just five LPGA top fives to her name in 11 years on the circuit. Team Europe Celine Boutier (4-0-0, 100%) - A revelation on debut at Gleneagles, winning three points with Hall and adding a singles win. Very slow, but very steady and a short game that will have her opponents tearing their hair out. Charley Hull (9-3-3, 70%) - A colossus in this match ever since she debuted as an unfazed 17-year-old. Moreover, it’s not only her overall record that is strong: she has a winning record in each of the three formats and is unbeaten (four wins, one half) in the foursomes. Georgia Hall (6-3-0, 66.7%) - Runner-up in the Women’s Open and may well have won it with a bit of wind. Loves Match Play and is a superb foursomes partner. She went 2-for-2 with Nordqvist in 2017 and repeated that with Boutier in 2019 (they were 3-for-3 in all). Anna Nordqvist (12-9-2, 56.6%) - Her single contest against Lexi Thompson was one for the ages – their better-ball score was 60. Has played 11 foursomes (winning six) but actually better in the fourball (four wins from six). Loves the event and flying high after Women’s Open glory.

Anna Nordqvist celebrates victory in the Women's Open