Golf betting tips: Preview and best bets for the LECOM Suncoast Classic

Taylor Montgomery (twice), Brent Grant, Maverick McNealy are others who've hit the frame and the nature of the course stacks things in their favour. Not only do we have the regulation four par-fives despite it being a par 71, but the fourth hole (13th for the members) is a 320-yard par-four, before which comes a 250-yard par-three.

It was a strong driver who lives in Florida, Byeong Hun An, who won here two years ago ahead of Scott Harrington and if you look back at 2023, Kevin Dougherty, Chris Gotterup, Jake Knapp and Pierceson Coody were all close to making it back-to-back powerhouse champions.

The reason for doing so for the LECOM Suncoast Classic is that there are two Florida-based players I was keen on, one of whom in particular looks to have been badly underestimated, while there's a broader feeling that strong drivers are at a big advantage here.

Demands elsewhere mean you're gifted a briefer-than-usual preview, but don't enjoy it too much – the verbosity will return whenever next I delve into second-tier waters, though I don't intend to until the back-end of the respective Challenge and Korn Ferry Tour seasons.

I'll start with the two Florida-based players, JOHN PAK and RICKY CASTILLO.

Pak flew home for third last time and while his form beforehand offered little encouragement, I'm amazed given his pedigree that any bookmaker would want to quote three-figure prices and while trimmed to 80-90/1, there's still value to be had down to 66s.

That's before you consider that his previous best Korn Ferry Tour performance came here, two years ago, and this formerly top-10 amateur could very easily kick on now that he's proven to himself that he's good enough.

Prior to that third place he'd been third after an opening 65 in Chile, before narrowly missing the cut following a Friday to forget. That's the sort of thing you have to be willing to accept at this level and I can't resist chancing him.

Pak played Walker Cup golf with Castillo who looks like the best player on the circuit. Kevin Roy is playing well but he is what he is, whereas Castillo has huge potential he now looks set to realise.

Another who went to college in Florida and still resides there, he marked everyone's card with the way he hit the ball at the Valspar recently, and on the Korn Ferry Tour he's on a run of six top-20 finishes in a row.

I'd make him favourite without hesitation after he stayed on following a slow start in a windswept event last time out.

The other two I want to side with are TREVOR CONE and TREY MULLINAX.

I was tempted by Mullinax on his return from six months out last time but figured he'd lack sharpness and, given windy conditions, was best left for another day.

Having started strongly and hung around close enough to the places, this proven PGA Tour winner will have been satisfied with his work and could now improve massively for that outing.

We're getting a price partly because he missed the cut here in 2021 but that too was his first start in several months so can be excused, with the many positives including his power, his top-10 finish in world-class company at Bay Hill where An is something of a specialist, and the fact that his Korn Ferry Tour win came in Florida.

Mullinax is a southern slugger with conditions to suit, he's a new dad for good measure, and bookmakers are taking a big chance at three-figure prices.

Finally, Cone could've succeeded Mullinax in the Barbasol Championship, where power has always been a key ingredient.

That near-miss when we were on at three-figure prices still stings but perhaps he'll pay us back in a winnable event like this, on a golf course that suits far more than modest form figures might have you believe.

Cone was struggling around the time of all three previous visits, badly so at times, whereas following a good rookie season on the PGA Tour which so nearly ended very differently, he's started to look like a proper player at this lower level.

Five top-30s in a row have seen him twice enter the final round inside the top five. His finishing efforts so far leave a little to be desired but he was excellent in the Barbasol until one bad swing cost him, and as a monster driver who pounds greens, he's an ideal type for this event.

Posted at 1440 BST on 16/04/24

