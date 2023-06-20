Twelve months ago In Gee Chun carded a first round 64 in the KPMG PGA Championship that left her five blows clear of the field but even that number does absolutely no justice to the quality of her performance. When she signed her card the average score was 76.01, she’d defeated the next best score in the morning wave by seven strokes and, by day’s end, she’d gained 11.38 strokes on the field.

“I can’t stop staring at the leaderboard,” tweeted Justin Thomas. “Leading by 7 halfway thru day 1!!!!”

A second round 69 extended the Korean star’s lead by one, but a Saturday 75 reduced it to three. What followed on Sunday is maybe, in its different manner, as impressive as the astonishing start because by the 15th hole of the final round she trailed by two.

Had she been an Olympic long distance runner it was as if she had set off at 400 metre pace, lapped the field, maintained 800 tempo pace till halfway... and was now puffing and panting towards the line like a Parkrun first-timer.

Chun was a little fortunate that the woman who caught her, Lexi Thompson, is a little spooked by the finishing line, but she was entirely courageous in digging deep to claim the win and not waste the brilliance of Thursday. Safe to say that if we get half the drama of that finale, we’re set for a good week.

This year the tournament heads to Baltusrol Golf Club in New Jersey, a venue that not only boasts two courses, it is also the first two track club in the country to have hosted both the men’s and women’s US Open on both of its layouts.

This week’s test is the Lower Course, last seen in action at the 2018 US Amateur Championship, and before that the 2016 PGA Championship (won by Jimmy Walker) and the 2005 edition of the same event (Phil Mickelson).

It’s an AW Tillinghast design, the golden age architect also responsible for Winged Foot and Bethpage Black. It’s set as a par-71 this week at 6,621 yards and is notable for closing with a pair of par-fives. Gill Hanse has renovated the course but, when hired to do so, rejected any idea of an update, insisting on taking the course back to its roots. Every hole was framed by trees, now they are less so. However both tee shots and approaches must negotiate both the visual and actual test of white sand bunkers in the eyeline.

Those closing long holes offer an interesting contrast. The 17th is the longest, at 550-yards, and is expected to be a three shot hole for most because there are two vast expanses of sand which must be crossed. The first (known as ‘The Sahara’) has grass mounds dotted in the middle of it and both of them require a walkway through the middle. Miss the fairway off the tee and the lay up demands a long approach. And while a good drive allows for a lay up to a shorter distance, it could trip a few up with a clumsy hit. The 18th features water down the left side and those who flirt with it can then attack the green in two.

Tillinghast designed many courses in the north-east of the United States and MINJEE LEE enjoyed something of a Tillie mini-break last month, finishing second in the Founders Cup at his Upper Montclair (when leading the field for greens hit) and then fitting in a recce to Baltusrol.

“I actually loved it,” she said of this week’s venue. “It’s a great championship golf course. A mix of really challenging holes, short holes, some with water, some with blind shots. I had a lot of fun playing it.”

The fairways at Baltusrol have been widened and I suspect approach play will sort the field this week. The good news is that Lee is a fine ball-striker who ranks seventh this season for SG approach (and fifth tee-to-green). Her putting can be a weakness but she reported an improvement in recent weeks and was second for old fashioned putting average when T13 last time out in the Meijer Classic.

The second place in the Founders Cup was a welcome return to form after a stodgy stretch, she’s maintained it with two T13s and now she hits a run of the four majors she has enjoyed most in recent years. In fact, her last nine starts in the last four majors of the year include six top-five finishes (two of them wins plus tied second in this championship last year).

I’m more than happy with anything above 25/1 and she can match or better her brother's performance in the US Open last week.

I want to stick with Upper Montclair as a potentially good pointer for this. Lee was not only second there this year, she also won in 2022 and on return last month said: “The golf course is quite demanding. A little bit off line and you’re in the rough, it’s a little on the long side and ball-striking is important. The win gave me a lot of confidence for the next couple weeks and obviously winning the US Open.”

She’s not the headline tip but I want to have JIN YOUNG KO on board after she succeeded Lee in winning at Upper Montclair.

It was her second win of the year and after the injury problems of 2022 she looks to be getting back to her best. She's also a superb ball-striker (third for SG approach this season, fourth T2G) who has just returned to the top of the world rankings.

Short and sweet reasons, 14/1 is fair.

Last year’s Women’s Open champion ASHLEIGH BUHAI talked to the media earlier this month about her win at Muirfield and said that it had given her a huge boost in confidence, allowing her to play the best golf of her life.

She referenced how she had gone on to win the Australian Open and then add her home Open. And shortly after that chat she added victory in the ShopRite Classic on the LPGA.

She was also third at Upper Montclair last month, carded a final-round 64 at Liberty National in her next start and was one shot behind the 54-hole lead last time out in the Meijer Classic. Believing in herself more than ever and ranked fourth for SG approach (10th T2G), she can contend in another major at 33s.

Final pick is BROOKE HENDERSON whose form isn’t great but her major form and, in particular, tournament form is worth siding with.

The Canadian won last summer’s Evian Championship and, in the various guides this tournament has had, she’s played eight times, never finished worse than T30, recording five top-six finishes and was the champion in 2016.

“It changed my career, changed my life,” she said of the 2016 win last year and added: “I’m always very excited to come back to it, pulling into the past champion parking space that they have for me, having a past champion locker, it’s just really cool. Great reminders of a special week.”

She opened the year with a win but has a best of T11 since then. She did card three 69s last week, however, so she’s far from being down in the dumps. I’ll take her championship form and major class against the 50/1 on offer.

Posted at 1320 BST on 20/06/23

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.