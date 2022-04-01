Those who played their first rounds on Thursday afternoon in Texas were faced with tougher conditions, but by the end of Friday's second round they might well be on the side of a decent draw bias. Unfortunately, given that our remaining five selections all played in the morning wave, the strong winds forecast for this afternoon remain, and TPC San Antonio will be really difficult.

Russell Knox, Rasmus Hojgaard and others including 80/1 Brendan Steele have all built platforms which ensure they'll begin the round knowing that if they can survive it, they'll be in the mix for the weekend. They made the most of conditions which were in excess of half a stroke easier and have one more job to do if they're to be fighting for that final Masters invite come the beginning of round three.

But those who defied Thursday afternoon's modest winds are the ones who've really broken the back of the tournament, and justify getting involved again at this early stage. In particular, players who got their rounds under way right at the start of the second wave escaped the worst of the afternoon winds and they really might have landed the golden ticket this week, because they now get to tee off first on Friday.

HENRIK NORLANDER is among a quartet who started off in the first three groups on either tee yesterday afternoon and went on to play well, and at 100/1 with five places on offer, the Swede rates the best value.

Here we have a player who has come close to winning at this level multiple times, and who has won on the Korn Ferry Tour. The reason for dismissive odds is a run of missed cuts coming in, but his trademark ball-striking has been strong enough and was indeed very good for two rounds of the Valspar before arriving here.

That continued on Thursday, ranking 19th in strokes-gained off-the-tee and ninth in strokes-gained approach, and putting a hair better than field average on his way to a four-under 68. It was a very strong round, his sole bogey coming when he took a club too many with his second to the fifth hole and couldn't save par from six feet.

It's been a poor start to the year for Norlander and nobody could be sure he'll kick on today, but he's fourth among the late starters and 100/1 looks much too big. He's certainly capable and if he can break 70 this morning, under conditions which look set to be calm, then he'll be right in the thick of things entering the weekend.