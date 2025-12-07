Golf betting tips: Hero World Challenge final round preview

When Scottie Scheffler enters a tournament, trying to win it without having to deal with the World No. 1’s presence is as difficult as attempting to depart a Home Bargains shop with no purchase. Because there’s no clear and obvious exit strategy. Like the tills and the queues, Scheffler looms large. In theory, there is a gap – for the doors or to the trophy – but in practice?

The latest man to take on the challenge is Austria’s Sepp Straka who leads the Hero World Challenge at Albany in the Bahamas on 17-under 199, one stroke clear of Scheffler with Alex Noren and Hideki Matsuyama sharing third on 14-under, and Wyndham Clark and JJ Spaun tied for fifth on 13-under.

Straka, of course, has had a disrupted second half of the year following the birth of his second child, Thomas, who needed an extended stay in hospital. Thankfully he is now home with his mum, dad and brother, which has allowed Straka to resume his game and you sense he is a little surprised to find himself with the chance to win, admitting that he’s fiddling with his swing and chasing his driver a little.

This week is far from the first time he has impressed at Albany, however. He was the joint first round leader on debut in 2022 when eventually T10, the runner up in 2023, and then T9 last year. He is also a two-time winner this year and both were low scoring affairs until the final round. This week has so far followed that route and the breeze is forecast to rise to 15mph which might (might) temper the really low scores.

It’s his fourth PGA Tour 54-hole lead and all four have come this year: he was four shots clear and won at the American Express, one blow ahead when ultimately seventh in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-am, and sharing the lead ahead of winning the Truist Championship. He’s best price 9/4.

Scheffler, of course, is the favourite at 5/6 and there is plenty of good reasons why. His course form? He himself said, “I’ve had some success here,” which is understated given he was the runner-up in 2021 and 2022, and the winner in 2023 and 2024. He actually didn’t break the top 10 until the end of the third round of his first start but since then has never left it through 17 rounds (and 13 times he was tied third or better).