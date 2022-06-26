Heading into the weekend at the Travelers Championship it looked like we might be in for a procession to victory as Xander Schauffele had produced flawless golf over the first two days to open up a five-shot lead.

As we know, though, winning on any stage is never easy and after an up and down 67 on Saturday Schauffele finds himself on 17-under and with his lead reduced to one heading into Sunday.

On Thursday and Friday Schauffele had the ball on a string from tee to green, gaining over eight shots in this department in back-to-back 63s, however on Saturday the pressure of not having won on a solo basis on the PGA Tour in three and a half years looked to be starting to get to him, particularly on 13 where he splayed his tee shot way right into the water.

With the baggage of plenty of near misses since that last solo win at the Sentry ToC, and having failed to convert any of his previous four 54-hole leads on the PGA Tour, it is going to take a big effort from the 28-year-old to close things out today, and he is not for me at short odds.

To be fair to Schauffele, although he hasn’t won solo on the PGA Tour since 2019 he does have the small matter of an Olympic Gold medal in his locker since then, and in addition he did bag the title at the Zurich Classic pairs' event a couple of months ago alongside his close buddy PATRICK CANTLAY and, as fate would have it, it is Cantlay who poses the biggest threat to him today.

Cantlay, who had started Saturday five back of his playing partner cruised round TPC River Highlands in a fairly effortless, best of the day 63, and he now sits on his friends shoulder one back and ready to pounce.

The 20/21 Fedex Cup champion is winless on a solo basis this season so far, however having lost out in two play offs at Phoenix and Hilton Head there have certainly been signs another victory is coming.

After a stuttering Friday everything clicked for Cantlay on Saturday in the long game department as he gained over five and a half shots from tee to green, and if he can maintain this and hole his share with a putter, which has been lukewarm since the opening day, he looks perfectly positioned and I am happy to get on board at the odds.

While it would be easy to frame this as a dual between the two close friends at the top of the leaderboard, on a course that yields low scores there are plenty tucked in behind the Californian pair who may well yet have something to say in the outcome, starting with rookie superstar in the making Sahith Theegala.

Theegala, whose only blemish on his round on Saturday came at his final hole, shot a superb 64 to vault into contention and sit on 14-under and three back heading in to Sunday.

It has been a superb debut campaign for the 24-year-old and having already held the 54-hole lead twice on tour this season he is fast getting used to being in the heat of the battle on Sunday.

On the most recent occasion at Phoenix on a leaderboard littered with big names including Cantlay, Schuaffele and eventual winner Scottie Scheffler, Theegala held himself together superbly before finally missing out on the play off by one shot after coming undone when he found water on the driveable 17th.

Starting today outside of the final pairing, and in a position of chasing, might just suit his aggressive nature, and it would not be a huge shock should he upset the two big names ahead of him.