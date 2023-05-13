I wrote on Monday that I'd be impressed and even a little surprised if THOMAS DETRY secured his first DP World Tour win in the Soudal Open, but through 54 holes a volte face is required: from here I'll be surprised and unimpressed if he doesn't.

Detry has seemingly revelled in being the centre of attention in the absence of Thomas Pieters and those months of quality golf on the PGA Tour have worked wonders. So often, players return from the US and make a big splash in these shallower waters; we're on course for a hat-trick of such performances following victories for Lucas Herbert and Adrian Meronk.

It is absolutely fair to question why Detry hasn't yet won given his gorgeous swing which is part of a power-and-putting blend, but the answer might just be misfortune and bad timing. I've long argued that point and certainly, his Scottish Open play-off defeat was a kick in the teeth on a day where he did precious little wrong and was especially unlucky that the horn blew when it did.

To my mind only in Mauritius has he failed to capitalise on a golden opportunity in the way he did with a runaway Challenge Tour win and when capturing the World Cup of Golf alongside Pieters. The fault with Detry is how rarely he's turned a good week into a winning chance, with his Bermuda runner-up finish another example of never quite having the tournament under his own control.

This one isn't just yet, but one back of a rookie leader looks like an ideal spot. Simon Forsstrom led after round one and has nurtured his advantage, seldom putting a foot wrong, but this is new territory even if he did earn medallist honours at Qualifying School. Never has he held a 54-hole lead and with the home favourite alongside him it's a very hard place to try this for the first time.

Detry will need to do far better than when one behind in the high-class Nedbank Challenge in November but I expect him to, and just as the presence of Forsstrom holds his price well above evens, the two-shot gap to the remainder makes this as good an opportunity he's had to date.

That the course has been softened by rain and two of the tees have been pushed up to play into his hands adds to my view that the time is very much now.

Julien Brun is dangerous and could emerge as the chief threat from a share of third, two behind Detry and three off the lead. The Frenchman has quickly put last week's mishap behind him on what's an altogether more suitable course but I do expect he'll need to better the 67 he's managed each round so far if he's to overtake the Belgian.

Still, DUAL-FORECAST prices are worth looking out for as Brun won't be far away. Sky Bet's 8/1 seems fair while BoyleSports' 'betting without Detry' market has Brun listed as an appealing 11/2 chance.

Proven winning form comes from Richie Ramsay, four back having responded well to a jolting double-bogey at the difficult 10th, but he's unlikely to conjure the hot round of putting which will be needed, and once again Rinkven has helped to thin out the top of the leaderboard. Just as was the case last year, a battle between two or three of the final four players may well emerge.

Each-way players might still consider Ryo Hisatsune given that he's twice closed with rounds of 65 since earning DP World Tour membership and is a seemingly fearless 20-year-old with a deadly putter to hand, but six shots and three places leaves no room for manoeuvre even at 125/1.

He's of more interest along with Yeongsu Kim in the low round of the day market (40/1 and 125/1 respectively with BoyleSports), the latter having tapped in for five of his six birdies on Saturday and with a recent 63 to his name, but to my eye there are two class acts on this leaderboard and it comes down to whether you want to back Detry at 6/4 or Brun at 10s.

My vote goes to the favourite.

Posted at 1900 BST on 13/05/23; updated at 1925 following publication of forecast market

