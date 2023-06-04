If six shots seems an achievable deficit to make up over the final 18 holes of a PGA Tour event, then precisely 41 players still have a chance of being handed the Memorial Tournament trophy by Jack Nicklaus on Sunday.

Far from ‘Moving Day’ creating any sort of separation, the third round ended with a three-way tie for the lead after David Lipsky bogeyed the final two holes to drop back to 6-under. That put him tied with Rory McIlroy and Si Woo Kim. Five players - Denny McCarthy, Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark, Lee Hodges and Mark Hubbard - sit one back.

And so it goes on. Let’s throw in Major winners Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama and Keegan Bradley on 4-under alongside Patricks, Cantlay and Rodgers. Jordan Spieth hit all 14 fairways (widens eyes and checks that again; yep just second time in 878 PGA Tour career rounds) on Saturday and Sungjae Im are in a nine-man log-jam at 3-under.

So can history help us solve this mighty puzzle? Although Cantlay’s victory in 2021 demands a great big asterisk after Jon Rahm had to withdraw after 54 holes when six clear, since 2007 there are eight other instances of players coming from three to five shots back to win.

However, when going back to 1996, only three winners emerged from outside the top four on the 54-hole leaderboard. The last player to win from there was Tiger Woods in 2009 when vaulting from seventh to first via a final-round 65. If being in the top four proves the best pointer again, that narrows down the field to the three leaders and the five players in tied fourth.

Of those, the one I’m drawn to is WYNDHAM CLARK, one of the quintet of players a shot back. Five of the 13 players at tied ninth or better are seeking a first win while others in that leading bunch will feel they’re due one. For Clark, though, this may seem something like a free hit given that he won Wells Fargo just two starts ago. And that freedom could prove decisive.

Much of the talk this week is about deep rough and finding fairways and Clark ranks 2nd in Driving Accuracy so far. Pair that with third in Driving Distance and he’s got a big advantage off the tee. He’s also fifth for Greens In Regulation and eighth for Bogeys and often in high-scoring events the key is limiting mistakes rather than trying to out-birdie everyone.

One of just three players so far this week to have shot under par on all three days, Clark is in great position again. With a bunch of good form prior to his Quail Hollow breakthrough, I’ll back him at 14/1 with the maximum four places.