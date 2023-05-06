Our golf expert has two contenders in the Italian Open on-side already, so how is he approaching the final round?

It's been a week of looking forward in the Italian Open, with the Ryder Cup on everyone's mind, yet it's the previous European host nation which dominates the top of the leaderboard. French duo Julien Guerrier and Romain Langasque will feature in the final group and with Adrian Meronk on their tails, it does appear likely that whoever succeeds Robert MacIntyre as champion in Rome will at least be eligible for selection come September. For Meronk it may well be that winning here plays a key role in booking his ticket and Langasque should harbour realistic ambitions too, whereas Guerrier has a clearer and more immediate goal: get that monkey off his back. Guerrier is approaching the 200 mark in terms of DP World Tour starts and hasn't yet managed to do what he did twice during a fine Challenge Tour campaign in 2017 and win. Nor has he so much as held on to second place. As you might expect, the market favours those two players with a touch of class who've managed to get the job done before, and so would I – yet, gladly on this occasion, there's a complicating factor. Both Meronk and Langasque made my pre-tournament selections at 20/1 and 66/1 respectively.

Langasque can back up course record Of the two, I'd narrowly favour Langasque at the prices and if you're looking for a bet without having had one so far, he would be the recommendation. Langasque will have to back up a course-record round and some will have that down as a negative, but it's rarely something I worry about. I'd be much more inclined to draw the positives from probably the best ball-striking day of his career; it's not as if he couldn't have squeezed any more out of it, either, having missed four genuine birdie chances. A tough course which demands a lot of drivers is ideal, as he'd shown before when winning at another Ryder Cup course in Wales, and he's been coming to the boil lately. Expect him to go really close.

That was the Langasque me and @JWorsley89 have been talking about. Nine-under 62, how do you say, tourner sur sa coq. Almost 10 shots better than field average and a contender for round of the season so far. — Ben Coley (@BenColeyGolf) May 6, 2023

Meronk stalled a little during the back-nine in round three and hasn't looked totally convincing on the greens, but the rest of his game is in impeccable shape and I certainly wouldn't look to dissuade anyone from backing him, especially after a fabulous finish with birdies at the 16th and 18th. When speaking of winning experience, he's the one who has gathered it most recently, beating players of the calibre of Adam Scott and Ryan Fox. Both were for national opens, too, so this would be an apt hat-trick, one which would certainly go a long way towards yet more history for the Polish pioneer. Saturday's set-up played to both his and Langasque's strengths and something similar is anticipated, so to be frank I'll be disappointed if we're not on the winner already. It would be a surprise if both of them failed to sparkle, just as it would be frustrating to see Guerrier do something he's yet to do.