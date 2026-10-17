Golf betting tips: Final-round preview and best bets for the DP World India Championship

Eugenio Chacarra takes a two-shot lead into the final day of the DP World India Championship, where the third round was cut short due to fading light on Saturday evening. Chacarra had just tapped in for par at the 11th hole to retain his advantage over Angel Hidalgo and Joost Luiten, with Daniel Hillier, Adrian Meronk and Scott Jamieson all a shot further back.

Hidalgo (110/1) and Hillier (30/1) were advised in Monday's preview and they're now two of the four players priced 10/1 or less, but there is a problem: in-form Chacarra is becoming a prolific winner, one who loves playing in India, and he looks like being extremely difficult to shift.

Chacarra came into the week with an obvious form chance following his storming finish to the Open de Espana. However, he was hobbling through that event with a fractured toe, so problematic that he considered withdrawing, and anyone taking odds below 20/1 was accepting the risk that his condition got worse rather than better. It seems that risk is set to prove worthwhile.

Those who are looking to get the even-money favourite beaten may still be clinging to that fitness concern and the idea that 25 holes on Sunday may be difficult, and it's that which I consider to be too great a concern to get stuck in, knowing that we've two of the three biggest dangers to the leader.

Luiten was named as a likeable candidate in Monday's preview. Unfortunately his price had begun to collapse and as it's approaching nine years since Luiten last won on the DP World Tour, I wasn't prepared to take less than 50s. There's been an aggravating trend of late for winners to have been mentioned favourably but not selected (Michael Brennan, JJ Spaun, Shane Lowry, Jeff Winther) but in the end he wasn't exactly the last man off my list.

The popular 40-year-old may enjoy being able to go about his business while two more fiery Spaniards battle it out in the group behind and his chance does look better than that of Hillier, who needs to finish well in round three. The New Zealander stumbled around the turn, his putter cooling, and is the only one of the top four in the betting who has already played the 14th, which is the second-easiest hole on the course. He may need two more birdies over the final four holes of round three to keep tabs on the leaders.

Our best chance then comes from Hidalgo, who was deeply impressive when downing Jon Rahm in the Open de Espana two years ago. It doesn't always look pretty and his putting stroke is less than fluid, but I can't think of many mid-ranking DP World Tour players I'd rather have battling for me at three-figure prices in a situation like this one. He'll love that the leader is a younger compatriot, too, and for now we can dream of a welcome winning longshot.

I rate Hidalgo better value than Luiten at a point bigger, so he'd be the recommendation for anyone who wants a fresh bet entering a long Sunday, but the price isn't big enough to necessitate doubling down. Similarly, while Chacarra would've been hard to resist at bigger than 5/4, at a general even-money we'll just have to hope that some sort of toe – the fractured one, or perhaps a poor strike into the trees – proves his undoing.

Posted at 14:30 BST on 17/10/25

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