Golf betting tips: Final-round preview and best bets for the Bermuda Championship

The time difference between the UK and Bermuda closes to just three hours for Sunday’s final round. And with winds blowing up to 35mph and rain forecast, play will start early with the players going out in three-balls. In other words, I hope you’re reading this early.

It was all change at the top of the leaderboard in round three. The day started with Kensei Hirata of Japan and American Chandler Blanchet tied for the lead on 13-under. Day four will begin with a new leading duo: Seamus Power and Austin Smotherman.

Power, who won here in 2022, fired a four-under 67 to hit 16-under and he shares top spot with recent Bank of Utah Championship winner Austin Smotherman, whose five-under 66 was only bettered by two players on a windy Moving Day.

They lead by two from Taylor Moore and Canadian duo Corey Conners and Ben Silverman. It’s a further shot back to Tom Hoge, Chris Kirk, Chan Kim, Danny Walker and Blanchet while four players - Cam Davis, Luke Clanton, Isaiah Salinda and Greyson Sigg - are at 12-under on a packed leaderboard.

I’m going to play the angle that there could be some big movers out there in the wind. Looking at the biggest jumps on Saturday from those now in the top dozen, Chan Kim rose 39 spots, Hoge 28, Clanton 23, and Davis and Salinda 12.

So I’ll back two players currently outside the top 10 to have big finishes. With heavy winds and rain expected, it makes sense to look at ball strikers who can stand up to the conditions. There’s a lottery element to all this it has to be said but I certainly wouldn’t want to be looking at short prices on the outrights - both Smotherman and Power are 11/5 to win - with so many in contention and conditions volatile.

My first punt is a top 10 bet on BEN KOHLES at 4/1. Right now, he’s in a tie for 17th on 10-under after losing some ground on Saturday. But, so far this week, the 36-year-old ranks in the top five for SG: approach, SG off-the-tee and SG tee-to-green. The putter has let him down although there were better signs on day three.

Kohles ranks 37th for R4 scoring on the PGA Tour this season and has shot in the 60s on the final day in five of his last six starts. This is a player who has reeled off three straight top-20s and has finished outside the top 30 just once in his last 15 starts. In other words, he’s one to trust.

Looking at the ball-striking stats, the player who ranked second in that category on a windy Saturday was CAM DAVIS.

On the one hand, that shouldn’t surprise us given that he’s an Aussie and often thrives in blustery conditions. But, on the other, his form has been so poor it does widen the eyes. Davis has missed seven of his last nine cuts. His tied 21st in the Scottish Open is the only decent knock in that dreadful run although we can take extra positives given that it came by the coast and that’s where we are this week.

Down at 190th in the FedEx Cup standings, Davis needs a huge week to keep his card and so far he’s on course to get one after following Friday’s 64 with a 67 in round three. He went bogey free on both days which is some effort. He’ll enter day four in tied 11th after a rise of 12 spots.

Davis ranked 1st for SG: tee-to-green on Saturday and although he didn’t cash in on the greens, the two-time PGA Tour winner still ranks 21st for SG: putting over the first three days. There’s no weakness in his overall stats so the underlying numbers are there for a Sunday push.

Can he actually win from four back? Davis is as big as 80s to emulate countryman Lucas Herbert by lifting the trophy but with just two each-way places that’s a big ask. Top 10 is 9/4 but let’s really lean into the ‘Aussie in the wind’ angle and back the 31-year-old in the top-five market at 7/1 with Betfair and Sky Bet.

Posted at 08:20 GMT on 25/10/25

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