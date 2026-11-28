Whenever we have a surprise leader in golf we ought to try and reflect on the signs that might've been there, and though Nicolai von Dellingshausen would've been nowhere near my own shortlist, there was one big clue he might be up to playing well this week: his iron play.

The German ranked 17th in strokes-gained approach in Spain, sixth after that in India, and again had them dialled in at the Genesis in Korea, so that's 10 rounds of quality which mirror the way he was going last summer, when he won in Austria. And those irons have fired in spectacular style this week, not least when he almost followed an albatross with a hole-in-one.

Von Dellingshausen now holds a three-shot lead over ALEX NOREN, with Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Tom McKibbin a further shot behind. Haydn Barron and rookie Lars van der Vight are next, before we get to the truly big names on this leaderboard, Daniel Hillier and Adam Scott. There are none bigger than the latter, not in Australia, but with seven strokes to find he's going to need everything to fall right if he's to pull this off.

More likely is that Scott and a handful of other quality players end up seeing this as a good week's work before the Australian Open but Noren will be aiming higher than that and, from the final group, rates the best here at 3/1.

Von Dellingshausen has done a bit of winning at lower levels down the years but his one victory on the DP World Tour came in Austria, where not only did he have loads of crowd support, but he was paired with a compatriot he knows well for the final round. With Jeff Winther and Callum Tarren in the penultimate group, circumstances could hardly have been better for all that he deserves credit for getting the job done.

This is altogether different and in Noren, he meets a rival who has won 12 times on the DP World Tour. The last two, also in 2025, came from the final group and he's always been a brilliant predator. This is a player who at his peak won the Nedbank by six shots having been six behind entering Sunday, then the following spring began the final round at Wentworth seven behind and won by two.

The gap to von Dellingshausen was eight when he teed off on the eighth hole on Saturday, but by the end of the day had narrowed to three. That trajectory is expected to continue and if the Swede can get off to a bright start – he's eight-under for holes 1-5 this week – then the leader may wobble. Despite the strength of his approach play and the way he's spreadeagled this field, it wouldn't surprise me at all to see von Dellingshausen shoot something in the 70s.

Remember, this is a player who just finished 117th in the Race to Dubai and has just one top-10 finish in the near 18 months that have passed since his golden summer in 2025. That came in Italy this year, when he entered the final round in fourth but fell to 10th. He's 145th of 179 players in scoring average and didn't crack the top 100 in any major statistical category, despite this recent hot streak with his irons.

Noren isn't the only threat but the former Ryder Cup player is certainly the biggest and the general 3/1 is well worth taking.

Posted at 07:40 GMT on 28/11/26

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