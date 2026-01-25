Golf betting tips: Final-round preview and best bets for the American Express

Both punters and his fellow competitors were justified in thinking that Scottie Scheffler was there to be beaten at this week’s American Express in California. Surely he needed a run after a lengthy break. Pencil him in for top five maybe and almost certainly top 10 but a few with hotter putters who had played at last week’s Sony Open would pick him off.

So far, Scheffler has done everything absolutely right. He cashed in at the two easy courses on the rotation with a 9-under 63 at La Quinta and an 8-under 64 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course. And when the test got harder he threw in a strong 4-under 68 at The Stadium Course, the venue where later today he will try and secure his seventh win in 13 PGA Tour starts since last year’s Byron Nelson.

And yet, for all that, Scheffler doesn’t have the lead. Top spot belongs to Si Woo Kim on 22-under (63 Nicklaus, 65 Stadium, 66 La Quinta). Scheffler shares second place with teenage star Blades Brown, who has played the same rotation as the World No.1. Brown shot a remarkable 60 at the Nicklaus, missing a seven-foot putt at the last for the magic 59.

Aside from Kim, it’s a very US-dominant leaderboard and just two off the pace are the pair of Wyndham Clark and Eric Cole. A further stroke in arrears it’s the trio of Tom Hoge, Matt McCarty and Andrew Putnam. Do we keep looking further back?

For an event where super-low scores are possible, it would be natural to think that crazy come-from-behind victories at La Quinta are very much on the cards. Perhaps that idea is fuelled by David Duval winning this event with a Sunday 59 in 1999 although even then the 2001 Open champ didn’t appear from nowhere: he was in sixth place and six off the lead entering that final lap.

In the last six editions of this event, a 54-hole leader has prevailed in five of them. Over the last decade, no-one has come from further back than fifth spot. On those numbers, Kim is in the box seat while Scheffler, Brown, Cole and Clark have a statistical leg up on everyone else.