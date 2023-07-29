Golf betting tips: Final-round preview and best bets for the 3M Open

In posting rounds of 63-64-66 Lee Hodges has set a new tournament 54-hole record and opened up a five-shot lead on the field at the 3M Open. He may also be on the brink of becoming the first player to win on the PGA Tour while having no dedicated page on Wikipedia.

If that suggests the Alabama-born and University of Alabama-educated Hodges has come right out of left field it isn’t really the case. He was a winner on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2020, graduated from the second tier in 2021, had his only 54-hole lead on the PGA Tour early in 2022 (when posting a career-best third at the American Express), qualified for the FedEx Cup Play-offs last year and was only one back of the lead at this stage a few weeks ago in the Memorial Tournament.

And yet we all know that winning for the first time is, most commonly, a fiendishly tricky business. Hodges has been sensational through those first three rounds, leading the field for Strokes Gained Approach (7.378) and ranking third for Putting (6.577). He’s those five shots clear of J.T. POSTON, six ahead of Tony Finau, Aaron Baddeley is seven behind, and the rest of the field eight back. Hodges is priced 1/3.

As with all pre-final round leaders, he needs a plan and an approach for Sunday. He’s going for laid back.

“I have nothing to lose,” he insisted. “I’m out here playing with house money. I have a job next year on the PGA TOUR (he ranked 74th in the FedEx Cup coming into the week). This is just icing on the cake. I honestly don’t think I’ll be that nervous tonight. I’ll hang out with my wife, we’ll go do something fun. I mean it’s just golf at the end of the day. I’m lucky to be here.”

Having such a significant advantage is new to him. In fact, he doesn’t recall being this far clear in any kind of tournament. He also added: “It’s going to be hard tomorrow. The Postman (Poston) is going to play great, Tony Finau, unbelievable golfers behind me. I’m going to have to keep making birdies. I’m going to stay aggressive like I have been all week because the greens have been soft. We made a real conscious effort this week to commit to every shot we’ve hit and not get ahead of ourselves. When I’m walking down the fairway, all I’m thinking about is the next shot I’m going to hit. I’ve done a really good job of not getting ahead of myself and I think I will tomorrow as well.”

There’s the nub: Hodges has had a brilliant mindset this week and now it faces the ultimate challenge.

The four editions of the tournament have also witnessed contrasting experiences for leaders at this stage: the first two champions were tied for the lead with 18 holes to play, whereas the last two 54-hole pace-setters had very nasty Sundays. Cameron Tringale led by one in 2021, carded 74 and finished T16th. Last year Scott Piercy led by four and crashed home in 76 blows. He ended the week fourth.