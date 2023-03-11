Ben Coley's 50/1 tip Jayden Schaper is in the mix in the Kenya Open, but Robert MacIntyre looks like he'll be hard to beat on Sunday.

Golf betting tips: Kenya Open 3pts Robert MacIntyre to win the Kenya Open at 13/5 (General) 1pt MacIntyre and Scheffler both to win at 10.38/1 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Jayden Schaper will carry our hopes into the final round of the Kenya Open, and this star in the making will have had to earn it the hard way if he does secure a breakthrough professional title. Schaper will start the day two off the lead, surrounded by players who have far more experience of Sundays in the mix, and much of it positive. He's been in this situation once on the DP World Tour and struggled badly, albeit that was more than two years ago and at the fearsome Leopard Creek. With more experience in the locker and a sustained period of strong form, this sweet-swinger might just manage it. Whatever happens, his compact, repeatable action promises to be the backbone of a fine career and it would be surprising if he's not won at some level by the end of 2023.

Jorge Campillo has held one clear lead in his career at this level and converted it in Qatar, but that doesn't necessarily tell the whole story. He shot a final-round 72 and needed a magic putting display to get the better of David Drysdale in a play-off, and in general remains the sort to oppose as favourite. His main challenge here is expected to come from another Scotsman, ROBERT MACINTYRE, and he's clearly the man to beat. MacIntyre again bossed the par-fives on his way to a second successive 65 and nobody has scored better over the last 36 holes. He missed a good chance to eagle the last but from one behind is in a fantastic position. "It was good," he declared. "Pretty good off the tee, approach play has been the strength the last wee while. Overall, my game's in decent shape. "(The putter) been something that's holding me back, but the last few days I'm seeing it go in. I'm feeling really comfortable standing over putts just now. It's feeling good in the hands." That change in putting set-up has done the trick and we know he's a capable predator, having won the Italian Open from off the pace, beating Matt Fitzpatrick and a handful of top DP World Tour performers.