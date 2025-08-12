Golf betting tips: Danish Championship preview and best bets

Golf tournament titles have always been a curiosity. The Ladies European Tour had an event in China that went by the name of the World Ladies Championship and it once had just two players from the world’s top 100 in it. It’s astounding to think anyone thought it was a remotely good idea.

Then there was the Korn Ferry Tour’s Christmas in October Classic which took place in August. Absolutely superb.

Danish events have a strangeness all of their own: not idiotically boastful, not absurdist, just wilfully banal. This week’s event kicked off as the Made in Denmark, was later known as the Made in HimmerLand and, as of last year, it was reduced to the determinedly ordinary Danish Golf Championship.

In glorious contrast, Danish golf is currently extra-ordinary. There are the Højgaard twins Rasmus and Nicolai, the experienced Thorbjørn Olesen, winners at this level such as Niklas Norgaard Moller, Jeff Winther and Lucas Bjerregaard, the promising (to different degrees) Jacob Skov Olesen, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen and Jonathan Gøth-Rasmussen. The Danish golf factory is so prolific they’ve even started producing talent for other nations so there’s also Hamish Brown. No forgetting the godfather of Danish golf, too – Thomas Bjørn.

This week the country’s big DP World Tour week visits a new course – the Furesø Golfklub in the northern suburbs of Copenhagen. It was first designed by Jan Sederholm in the 1970s and then renovated by Tom Mackenzie of Mackenzie & Ebert a little over 10 years ago. I chatted to Mackenzie last week by phone and he explained that this week is quietly rather significant.

“It’s an enlightened part of the world,” he said before explaining that Denmark has restricted use of pesticides. “The club therefore has to look after the grass in a very traditional manner. We improved growing conditions and then turfed the green surrounds with fescue grass. The surrounds are as good as you’ll find anywhere.

“This will be the first-ever Tour event that’s been played on a course where no pesticides have been used for at least a decade. In terms of inland golf, I would say they’re front runners in terms of growing the sort of fescue grasses. Lots of links course around Britain have it, of course, but very few inland courses are predominantly fescue.”

On their website the Mackenzie & Ebert philosophy is explained thus: “The influence of seaside links is reflected clearly in all of our work, with a strong emphasis on the design of greens and their surrounds that thoroughly test all aspects of the short game. In the era of the lob wedge, our courses allow a far wider range of shots to be played around the greens than is the norm in modern golf. It is an approach that can work equally well in all climates and locations.”

Sometimes a club or designer can hope for conditioning but then a Tour demands thick rough around the greens. But Mackenzie says: “The Tour are 100% supportive of how we want to present the course with run-offs. The Tour just said carry on doing what you’re doing. They totally got it.”

And what of the wider challenge? From photos it looks like a classic North European parkland course. “Yes,” he said. “Lots of trees were planted when it was built. It’s certainly not forested, but there are groups of trees. They look after the course well. They’re very ambitious.”