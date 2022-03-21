RUSSELL HENLEY (1515 GMT) looks a solid bet to take care of Kevin Na on day one of the Match Play. Henley has been one of the most reliable performers around for the last 18 months, his long-game particularly impressive, and he looks a nice type for Austin having played well at various other Pete Dye designs.

His record at this course may not leap of the page but all three defeats were by the minimum margin and it's in fact all five if you include two at Harding Park back in 2015. He is a real competitor and while disappointed not to take care of business when five clear in the Sony Open at the start of the year, he didn't do a great deal wrong against a world-class opponent.

Here he takes on Kevin Na, himself an admirable competitor. But Na was last seen missing the cut at Bay Hill where he lost a massive 12 strokes from tee-to-green, making it back-to-back missed cuts for the first time since 2019. Back then he did respond with a quarter-final run here but having skipped The PLAYERS he looks vulnerable to a rock-solid Henley.

It could be worth playing a double with MAX HOMA (1917 GMT), who is a surprisingly generous price to beat Matthew Wolff in the evening.

Wolff finished third in his group on debut here last year but it's his recent form which is the biggest concern. Like Na, he's put in a string of shoddy ball-striking displays since finishing sixth on a big-hitters' golf course in Saudi Arabia, and in Homa he faces someone whose long-game is right where he needs it to be.

Last year, Homa lost out in sudden-death having finished joint-top of his group, with Collin Morikawa one of his victims. He was close to beat the eventual champion, too, and looks primed to get off to a winning start.

There will be a few upsets no doubt and my pick among the outsiders would be Cameron Tringale, who could get the better of Will Zalatoris. The latter is obviously very poor when putting from close range so there could certainly be some hairy moments for backers, against an opponent who is generally reliable on the greens.

The trouble is, Tringale has been very up and down lately, perhaps still bothered by an injury picked up on the west coast, so even at around the 7/4 mark it's probably best to sit this one out.

Posted at 1455 GMT on 21/03/22

