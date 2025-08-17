Golf betting tips: BMW Championship final round preview by Matt Cooper

Two years ago, Robert MacIntyre wandered around Marco Simone in Rome with the dazed look of a golfer who’d been unexpectedly promoted at the last minute from the Junior Ryder Cup team to the real thing. Luke Donald had anticipated as much and paired him with Justin Rose to whom he assigned an avuncular role, guiding the youngster through the wild highs and lows that the match always produces.

The Scotsman emerged with two and a half points from his three matches but never quite lost the startled appearance of a primary school kid who’d half endured and half enjoyed the most mental school nativity play ever.

Last year MacIntyre was a two-time winner on the PGA Tour and this year he has done enough to be considered a lock for Donald’s second team. On Saturday, he also warmed up for the task ahead at Bethpage Black in New York by not only withstanding a surge by his playing partner Scottie Scheffler, but also the American galleries in the third round of the penultimate event of the 2025 PGA Tour season, the BMW Championship at Caves Valley in Maryland.

Starting the day with a five shot advantage over the world number one, MacIntyre ended it four clear after draining a 41-foot birdie putt on the final green for a round of 2-under 68 that, together with his opening laps of 62 and 64, gives him a 16-under 194 total. Scheffler carded a 67 and is solo second, two strokes clear of Ludvig Aberg in third, with Sam Burns and Harry Hall sharing fourth on 8-under.

That late putt was not the only statement made by MacIntyre on the greens. He’s a huffer and puffer by nature that is somewhat reminiscent of his compatriot Colin Montgomerie. But, so far at least, the Oban man has discovered the knack of playing like Monty in the Ryder Cup rather than Monty Stateside in stroke play.

So it was that on the 14th green, moments after Scheffler had made a birdie and he had responded with a gutsy par putt, MacIntyre shushed a fan in the gallery.

“We’re in America, playing against their sweetheart Scottie, who I get on well with, he’s a great guy,” MacIntyre later said.

“I expected it today and I expect it again tomorrow. You give me crap, I’ll give you crap back. I’m not scared of that. It ain’t bothering me.

Explaining what the fan had shouted, he said: “He was just jeering. He was just shouting that I missed it, that I pushed it. Pushed it right in the middle of the hole, I guess.”