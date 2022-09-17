It would be fair to say that, for the second week running, class has come to the fore on the DP World Tour, where Matt Fitzpatrick leads the Italian Open by a single shot with a round to play.

Fitzpatrick is the third-highest ranked player in a field lacking depth and RORY MCILROY, tied for second, is of course the highest. Viktor Hovland hasn't fired but is still mid-pack, Tyrrell Hatton is ninth, and Lucas Herbert and Kurt Kitayama (fifth and seventh respectively in world rankings among this field) are tied for fourth.

All of which makes for something of a Catch 22 for organisers. There's no denying that the desired outcome this week was for McIlroy to contend, ideally with someone like Fitzpatrick, so it's mission accomplished there. However, for the DP World Tour this is a stark reminder that their rank-and-file are some way behind those who also own PGA Tour cards.

That much is obvious but seeing it written so boldly across these leaderboards has been jarring. Nevertheless, dealing with what's in front of us the stage is very much set for an absorbing final round in the second of three tournaments at this course, before it does what it was built to do and hosts next year's Ryder Cup.

Captain Luke Donald may hope that come next September, he gets a good and prolonged spell of the wind which changed the complexion of this event on Saturday. When it blew it really blew, emphasising how exposed Marco Simone is, and it's fortunate that players were turning for home and facing the easier nine holes when it did arrive.

That allowed Fitzpatrick to secure due reward for his patience and take the lead from McIlroy, who made little. All three of the latter's birdies came from inside six feet, a distance from which he missed when giving up a shot and change at the par-five 12th, and it was reminiscent of last Sunday at Wentworth. The difference is that this time he gets the chance to make amends.