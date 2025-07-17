There aren't many of the Friday morning three-balls that have been put up in time but one that has sees RICKIE FOWLER appear a very fair price to repeat his first-round defeat of Adam Scott, with amateur Ethan Fang completing the group.

Fang predictably struggled on his Open debut and I doubt that'll change much, which leaves us getting 6/4 in a head-to-head between two players who were separated by three shots. No, it isn't always that simple, but Thursday's round took their head-to-head this year to 14 each and Fowler has been playing sneakily well of late.

Given that he so enjoyed Portrush on his first look in 2019, and that he gained around a stroke in every department in an excellent opening round, he looks worth sticking with. Scott was scrappy, relying on his putter to get out of there relatively unscathed, and there's a case we should be looking at 11/10 each-of-two. Fowler has to be the call.

I did consider sticking with Harry Hall, who rallied well from four-over through three to shoot two-over. However, Aaron Rai absolutely striped it and looked on very good terms with himself, which was also the case with Angel Hidalgo against Matt McCarty, the Spaniard winning by a single shot having produced a much improved ball-striking display.

Tyrrell Hatton looked very assured but fellow outright pick Russell Henley is the kind of golfer I'm never in a hurry to oppose and with prices slow to emerge for some of the other morning matches, we'll press on to LOUIS OOSTHUIZEN.

Oosthuizen was a strong fancy on day one and ought to have won but three-putted the 18th green. Guido Migliozzi had been a long way behind, too, until birdies at 15 and 17, so those who backed the favourite can feel very hard done by.

The good news is he's the same price if not a shade bigger, more firms having chalked up this three-ball, and unlike the Italian he at least did one thing very well having looked good off the tee all day. KJ Choi shouldn't be a factor having made zero birdies in an 81 which beat only one young amateur.