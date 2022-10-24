Spieth/Thomas v Im/Conners (1212 BST)

Sticking to the plan is often the mantra for captains these days and they understandably place great emphasis on their analytics teams, and trust the methods they've invested in. That's to their credit, and nobody should rush to abandon plans long developed, regardless of how things unfold.

That said I won't be the only one surprised that Trevor Immelman has gone with four of his day one foursomes pairings and tried nothing new. Doing so means selecting players who've struggled and three pairings who were beaten, and it means leaving out some of those to have exceeded expectations, as Sebastian Munoz did in halving his match yesterday and has Taylor Pendrith has done in defeat.

As far as this match goes, at least Sungjae Im and Corey Conners get another crack at Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas having been a little unfortunate to lose on Thursday. The US pairing had things go their way and made a couple of unlikely saves which ultimately proved decisive, along with Conners' frailties from inside 15 feet.

As expected, Im played really well yesterday and he was dreadfully unfortunate not to get a full point. He and Munoz shot nine-under in best-ball and it's fair to say the only match that score wouldn't have won was the one they played. I'm just a little surprised, whatever the numbers might say, that they're not sent back out in this different format.

Conners looked crestfallen last night, not just to lose but to know he could've done more to help Pendrith, whereas Spieth and Thomas must feel unbeatable. They have to be preferred, though with Spieth selected for top overall and top American (T1 in both), and Im top International (3rd), I'll let this one play out.

Verdict: USA 1up

Young/Morikawa v Scott/Matsuyama (1224)

Cameron Young wasn't perhaps at his absolute best as he halved his four-ball alongside Kevin Kisner, but he and Collin Morikawa had been impressive under this format and are turned out again. Young might not have expected to play four sessions and may yet play five, although surely he's due a break whatever happens here.

Morikawa is a team player who was seen roaring his pals to another fine session but his professional pride will have been hurt by sitting out on Friday and he'll be raring to go. His approach play looked back to its best, too, so he's going to be very difficult to beat.

Quite why Adam Scott is out again I'm not sure. He drove the ball a bit better yesterday and managed to keep his match going to the 17th, but I don't think he's done enough and the same is true of Hideki Matsuyama. The latter has been beaten 3&2 and 6&5 and made just two birdies in four-balls, with Tom Kim the one keeping the fight going longer than appeared likely.

At least they've a point to prove and believe it or not there's a case to argue that Scott is the best putter here. Perhaps that might help and there are still nagging worries over the US pairing around the greens, plus the fact Young's ball-striking was not as good on Friday as it had been on Thursday.

It's still difficult to argue Scott and Matsuyama are value just as it's difficult to argue they deserve this chance. Hopefully their class finally shows itself.

Verdict: USA 2&1

Scheffler/Burns v Lee/J. Kim (1236)

One of the curiosities of an event whose outcome has long been clear has been the fact that Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are 0-1-1 so far, and that they led both matches by two holes. They will no doubt be bristling a little, especially after Scheffler's putt to win their match last night sat on the edge of the hole, one roll from victory.

Though annoyed no doubt not to win, they scored superbly and Scheffler had made a clutch putt at the 16th just as Burns had a couple of times earlier. The latter's putting in particular was deadly so there's an argument they were a tad fortunate, such as when his 80-foot eagle putt found the hole, even if they were never behind.

Tom Kim hasn't yet managed to register a point but was a bit unlucky not to on Thursday and fought for his life on Friday. Returning to an all-Korean pairing with a refreshed KH Lee, this is one match where I spy an upset. Lee played some really good stuff in the opening foursomes and I like the look of this partnership enough to take prices close to 2/1.

Verdict: Internationals 3&2

Finau/Homa v S. Kim/Davis (1248)

Tony Finau returns to reprise his day one partnership with a buzzing Max Homa, who singlehandedly won his side a point with clutch birdies at the 17th and 18th holes last night. The latter in particular was spectacular and the rookie now finds himself in the mix for top scorer honours on debut, days after his fifth PGA Tour win.

They go up against the one winning International foursomes pairing from Thursday and the underdogs should be competitive. You'd have to worry somewhat about Si Woo Kim's putting with the broomhandle but the way they closed out their point on day one should inspire confidence, and I don't think this USA pairing are anything like unbeatable.

Perhaps at last a session will end on a more positive note for the Internationals but prices about them winning it are lacking and it might be ambitious, anyway. There will be those happy to take 7/1 about the USA whitewash but there are a couple of opposition pairings who should have something to say about that and I do think it'll be competitive if they can get off to a stronger start.

Finally, a word on the scorer markets. I've spent a good hour pondering 12/1 about Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay this morning because there's a chance nobody can reach five points, which would require Spieth, Thomas, Homa and Young to be the four players benched this afternoon, or to lose before that.

Regardless, if Spieth and Thomas do not win, Finau and Homa likewise, the unstoppable force that is Schauffele and Cantlay comes back into the reckoning. Ultimately there are too many unknowns to get involved but if you're opposing the US players with flawless records so far, the top outright scorer market might be a good place to visit. That said, the possibility of dead-heats remains strong and there are still three players with the chance to go 5-0-0. Given the chance, perhaps one of them will manage it.

Verdict: Halved

Posted at 0825 BST on 24/10/22

