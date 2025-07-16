First-round leaders in the US Open tend to be from the very highest echelons of the sport. In fact, the biggest surprise in recent years came from JJ Spaun, who went on to win the thing last month. Spaun was not among the favourites in what's always an open market, but nor was he completely out of the blue having enjoyed the strongest season of his career.

In the Open Championship, things are a little different. Daniel Brown was on nobody's radar last year, nor JB Holmes here in 2019. Amateurs Tom Lewis and Christo Lamprecht have been among the pace-setters along with Emiliano Grillo; even someone like Cam Young, who had shot 76-77 in the Scottish Open days before St Andrews, would've been very difficult to find.

Key to whether to even contemplate having a crack is the weather, itself unpredictable, but on the eve of the tournament it seems likely that the earlier the better. At least, these are the groups most likely to escape some or even most of the rain which is sure to arrive by lunchtime, and could make it difficult for the afternoon starters. Delays are possible with some thunder also forecast, so beyond Thursday who can say whether we'll get a clear bias by the time everything has been settled. On Thursday, though, early looks best.

But for that, Justin Thomas would've been on my radar. He's been a habitual fast starter in the Open, finished with a flourish in Scotland, and definitely has low rounds in him this week. I'm just expending him to run into too much trouble to be a serious factor over 72 holes and while it's tempting to take 50/1 and hope that some sort of delay sets him up perfectly, I'll resist and focus on the morning.

Brown had marked our cards with an opening 65 the week before and maybe CAMERON SMITH did the same by sharing the lead at Valderrama before finishing seventh overall.

Smith has definitely gone down a level since winning the Claret Jug in 2022, but he sounds quite bullish about the state of his game and having become a father in the spring, it's reasonable to give him the benefit of the doubt. He's seemingly getting there now and his brilliant short-game will always make him a potential factor in the Open.