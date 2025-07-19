Scheffler on course for 'inevitable' victory

Scottie Scheffler made just two birdies and one eagle in round three of the Open, on a day when the course played about three shots easier than it had on Thursday. Good news for the field, right? Well, not exactly. Because the world number one, described as 'inevitable' by the world number two, didn't drop a single shot. Not when he was on the side of a bank beyond the 11th green, not when he was buried in the rough left of the 14th fairway. Par, par.

The end result is a four-shot lead, which is one more than he had at Quail Hollow in May when he won by five. It's one more than he had in the Masters in 2022 and won by three. Two years later, the only other time he's led a major through 54 holes, a one-shot lead became a three-shot victory parade as he won at Augusta once more.

Now, the PGA did get close, and it got close because one of the few golfers who can live with even his best produced a Sunday flourish. That day, it was Jon Rahm; for the Open Championship to revive as a contest, the rattle will have to come from Rory McIlroy. He begins the round six behind, not even in second place but surely the one player who can at least make the favourite think.

In some ways, it would've helped had the likes of Haotong Li and Matt Fitzpatrick made further late mistakes to increase Scheffler's lead, but insert McIlroy into the final group. McIlroy has hunted him down before and while only for the smaller matter of a FedEx Cup, something like a birdie-eagle start and then lashing a drive onto the green at the par-four fifth would've made even the most assured Scheffler begin to sweat.

This is what the leader has left us with: speculating about what might've been when the thing is only 75% done. Come Sunday night, he's likely to be one US Open away from a career grand slam. It took McIlroy in excess of 60 majors to gather the full collection. Scheffler won't get to his 30th until 2027. Only Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus have won them all in less time than he could.

The Open was meant to be the hardest to win, a fact reflected in 6/1 quotes before play began. And yes, he's had some fortune: beautiful conditions for the most part, particularly late on Friday; little wind; an Open venue which largely requires players to play the air game rather than on the ground. He's also by far the best player in the sport, which is the highest compliment you can pay given that McIlroy remains as brilliant as ever, if not more so. He's making it look relatively easy.

We're not meant to anoint golfers on Saturday nights, certainly not in this tournament, certainly not when there are major champions in third and fourth, a defending champion in Xander Schauffele who has crept into the top 10. But Scheffler is exactly what McIlroy says he is. It will take an act of god for him to be beaten.