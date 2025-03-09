Golf betting tips: Arnold Palmer Invitational final round

Through to the end of 2021 Collin Morikawa was something of a wonder in the professional ranks. His 64 tour starts up to December of that year reaped six wins, two of them were major championships, and he looked indomitable when contending. In the 70 tournaments since the start of 2022, however, he has just the one win and has been consistently vulnerable in sight of the finish line.

It has to be notable, therefore, that when he carded a Saturday 5-under-par 67 to grab the 54-hole lead in the Arnold Palmer Invitational on 10-under 206 he said: “It’s been a while since I’ve hit my irons like this, it honestly has. We’re looking all the way back to 2021, essentially.”

He leads the field for Strokes Gained Approach which backs up the quality of his irons and he also acknowledged that this week’s performance is something he believed possible. “This was one of my first professional starts as an amateur,” he said. “I love the golf course. I thought I would play well here. Hasn’t been the case. But it also hasn’t been the case that I’ve come feeling ready.”

In all, he’s played Bay Hill four times with three failures to break the top 60 and no round in the 60s. This week he’s gone sub-70 twice and can improve on his best finish of ninth in 2020.

From a betting point of view, however, the price of 21/20 is not especially appealing. Morikawa is talking up his irons but that frailty remains and two elements of the conditions are a concern. The first is that the greens are becoming rock-hard and shiny, and he isn’t the finest putter. The second is that the wind is set to be blustery. True, his quality long game could negotiate that latter difficulty, but a touch over evens is not an attractive price to hope that is the case.

Russell Henley is alone in second on 9-under, Corey Conners solo third on 8-under and Jason Day is fourth on 7-under. Michael Kim and Tony Finau are two shots further back on 5-under with Andrew Novak, Sepp Straka and Shane Lowry sharing seventh on 4-under.

Saturday provided the Irishman Lowry with a chastening experience. He had long-standing problems with Bay Hill until last year missing four cuts before adding T67. Last year, a first round 66 propelled him to third and, following consistently good recent form, he was a popular pick at a tasty price. Opening rounds of 69-67 had him in the lead whereupon he reverted to pre-2024 Bay Hill form and added a 76 to tumble backwards.

Does he have any hope of bouncing back? He’ll have to think of his fellow European Francesco Molinari who won from T17 and five strokes back in 2019. The Italian is the only winner to have emerged from outside the top five (and ties) with 18 holes to play at Bay Hill since 1996.