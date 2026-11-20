Ben Coley takes a look at the 15 new DP World Tour members who came through the HotelPlanner Tour.

Hamish Brown What we know: That there's more that a Scottish-sounding name here: Brown's father is from Scotland but moved to Denmark to teach golf before his son was born. Brown therefore is very much Danish but cites winning an Open at St Andrews as his ultimate goal and therefore clearly retains a healthy respect for his heritage. On the course we've seen him prove too good for the HotelPlanner Tour twice now and in between was his rookie DP World Tour season, which ended with flashes of promise. Two of three wins have been in China but this strong driver seems versatile, and he's good in the wind as you'd expect. What we don't know: Anything about how he can perform under the gun at this level. He's a six-time runner-up further down the ladder but has only flirted with the lead on the DP World Tour and when he did (in front at halfway in Mauritius, finished 16th; 10th through 54 in Ireland, finished 42nd) there was cause for alarm in what happened next. That said, wouldn't be the first to benefit from dropping back down and having ended the season in red-hot form, will be eyeing a big cheque this side of Christmas. Redemption in Mauritius, perhaps? Julien Sale What we know: Sale was one of the best French prospects thanks to a strong amateur career in the US, indeed he'd have been ahead of Tom Vaillant and (the much younger) Martin Couvra and had cracked the top 100 in the world when turning pro in 2022. Clearly, those three golf courses on Réunion Island, where he was born, were enough to help build a game which has a stylish quality that had commentators purring over his swing when he bossed the HotelPlanner Tour Grand Final (albeit seeing a golfer when they're at the best rather lends itself to that). What we don't know: How much he relies on his putting. Sale made everything in Mallorca and that was also true when he missed the cut in the Open de France in September, as it had been a year earlier, as well as on his only previous start in the same event when he was still an amateur. The sample is ridiculously small and he looks to also be a solid, accurate driver of the ball, one who won under tough conditions on the Asian Tour in 2025 and has now come through the HPT with little trouble. Nice player in the making but probably not quite the French superstar we're waiting for. Lars van der Vight What we know: That it's pronounced vig-t, thanks to Dutch golf fan JJ's Slice, the 'i' pronounced as in 'hidden' or 'little' rather than 'fight'. Also, that he's been on a very smooth ascent so far: prolific amateur, ProGolf Tour order of merit winner, impressive in a winter series late last year and early this, and then twice a champion on the HotelPlanner Tour. There was a bit of everything in there during the 2026 season but it ended with form figures of 1-3-5 and having shot 59 at Wittelsbacher then two 62s in his final 12 rounds of the year, this former winner of the Spanish Amateur looks a real talent. What we don't know: Van der Vight hasn't played DP World Tour golf outside of the Netherlands, though making the last four cuts in the KLM Open also represents an encouraging sign. This means we have little to go on from a statistical perspective, but I liked what I saw from his strong, compact, technically sound swing in the Grand Final and other HPT events. Another question we'll get answers to concerns his apparent preference for parkland golf so far, though his Alcanada form (Amateur win, Grand Final near-miss) is encouraging in that regard.

“I’m still shaking.” 🫨



Hear from Lars van der Vight after he became the fourth player to card 59 on the HotelPlanner Tour 👏🤯#GermanChallenge | #HotelPlannerTour pic.twitter.com/bOjxXsWgDQ — HotelPlanner Tour (@HPlanner_Tour) July 10, 2026

Christofer Blomstrand What we know: Before the above trio moved past him, Blomstrand led the Road to Mallorca and that could be seen as an indictment of the quality of this year's class. That's no slight on him but the Swede turns 35 in December and has been professional for 15 years without quite making it at DP World Tour level, though it must be said he does at least have a cluster of strong performances with four top-10s in 50-odd tries. Also in his favour is his apparent ability to hang around and make the most of his good weeks and with his experience in mind could do OK. What we don't know: Whether the loss of tournaments in Scandinavia hurts players like him. It's such a pity that we no longer go to Sweden, still haven't added an event in Norway despite strong rumours in that direction, and for the first time in an age aren't scheduled to go to Denmark. As there's still just one event scheduled between the Open in mid-July and the European Masters in September, perhaps there's time for that to change, but as things stand home comforts won't apply for the Danes and Swedes on this list. MJ Daffue What we know: That Daffue has a game that has proven competitive on the PGA Tour, thanks largely to his prodigious driving. It saw him make a bit of a name for himself prior to becoming a PGA Tour member and four years ago he led the US Open for a time having qualified for it, before going on to show that he was more than good enough for the Korn Ferry Tour. That ability has again been in evidence at tier-two level in Europe, ever since he won the NTT Data Pro-Am in February. In and out thereafter but won again, could've won on the DP World Tour, and will do well if he can hole his share. What we don't know: How much he'll have to rely on his driving and whether he can capitalise on the big putting weeks. We saw one of those when he bagged a top-10 finish in the Dunhill Links and on a couple of other occasions, but his bad was very bad. The best demonstration of his skills we have are the 2023 strokes-gained stats on the PGA Tour, where he was 13th off-the-tee but well outside the top 100 in every other category. Ought to be one of the best drivers on the circuit so there will be a platform at least and I can see him doing well, particularly on home soil in February and March. Pablo Ereno What we know: On paper, Ereno is the most exciting of the graduates and that's because he reached a high of sixth in the World Amateur Golf Rankings before turning pro last summer, then sailed through his rookie season on the HotelPlanner Tour. That amateur pedigree comes from his time at UCLA where he left one of the most decorated players in the programme's history. After turning pro he immediately looked at ease on DPWT invites and it was no surprise when he won the Challenge de Catalunya in May. In fact the only surprise was that he didn't double up. What we don't know: We're still learning about the game of a relatively small, slight man who led the field in putting when stepping up a level for the KLM Open. He hits the ball hard despite that and there have been some indicators that he'll grow into a particularly strong driver (not the longest but long enough), so the key question relates to his iron play. So far he's lost strokes in all seven DP World Tour appearances and that will need sharpening up. Still, early days and there should be loads more to come, including a hat sponsor at some point.

Pablo Ereno

Tapio Pulkkanen What we know: That he's the guy who wears the trilby; indeed, his nickname on Tour is The Hat. Pulkannen once described himself as 'a hat maniac' and explained that this stems from seeing the wife of the club captain of his golf club showcasing a wide range of what he calls 'western hats'. As a keen hat-wearer myself (albeit for different reasons), this means Tapio has always been a bit of a favourite – despite losing out on the Czech Masters with a final-hole bogey at 66/1. We never forget, do we? What we don't know: If we know so much about his hat game it's fair to assume we know plenty more about Pulkannen, and the remaining question is whether he quite believes he can go on to become a DP World Tour winner. He did so much right for so long in Prague but it was a bad five on the final hole, while I recall him finishing bogey, double-bogey in Bahrain last February when two pars would've earned him a crack at the play-off. That plus some regression in his ball-striking numbers last year leave him with plenty to prove, as we already knew he was better than HPT level. Is he a Ben Hebert (excellent on HPT, never won on DPWT) or a Nacho Elvira? Adam Wallin What we know: Wallin is the highest-ranked player who failed to win in 2026, not necessarily a reflection of consistency (he shot some big numbers at times) but of his ability to go big when things clicked. Eight top-10s was a mighty haul for a rookie but eight missed cuts has to be a bit of a worry, too. Still, it was a nice campaign for a player who did well in the US college system and seems promising. There should be a lot more to come. What we don't know: How he stacks up versus what looked a talented clutch of Swedish graduates last year, all of whom failed to keep their cards (Albin Bergstrom, Hugo Townsend, Tobias Jonsson). Consistency has been a problem for Wallin but that's sometimes overrated in a game where big, one-off performances tend to count for more than a string of top-30s. Hopefully he can produce a couple of those and perhaps threaten a first pro win. Liam Nolan What we know: Nolan turned professional in 2024 following an excellent amateur career which saw him play in the Walker Cup at the Old Course the previous autumn. He was one of the standout GB&I players there and made a nice transition to the pro ranks, making the Grand Final in his first HPT season then showing real maturity to reject the opportunity to go to Q-School finals and instead spend another year honing his craft. That might've looked a mistake in summer but he was a dominant winner in Abu Dhabi after taking real confidence from making the cut on an invite in the Irish Open. What we don't know: How high his ceiling is, because on that there are mixed messages. He seems to have a good head on his shoulders and his 'good' on the HotelPlanner Tour has been of a very high standard, not just this year but last as well. The challenges come from the fact he wasn't one who came through the ranks with a lot of fanfare, but he's from a talented athletic family, played basketball to a high level himself, and since focusing on golf has climbed the ladder at a nice pace. Seems to have a nice, quiet confidence about him, too. John Gough What we know: A teammate of Nolan's in that Walker Cup, the shorter, stockier Gough also has Irish connections through his family and is an ambassador for Killeen Castle. His maiden HPT campaign was similar, too, ending in a lowly finish at the Grand Final, but he's capitalised on his good golf to win twice since and graduate at the second attempt. So far what we've seen from him suggests that he's neat and tidy and when he played Le Golf National on an invite a couple of years ago, he ranked 14th in fairways and fifth in greens, a good indication of what to expect. What we don't know: Whether or not his floor is high enough to keep his head above water on the DP World Tour. Remarkably, Gough missed the cut in more than half of his appearances in 2026 and that puts so much pressure on the weekend tee-times that do come along. The way he won both in France and Poland, latterly on a demanding course, bodes well at least and something like the Belfry or Rinkven should suit.

John Gough makes an early move at Killeen Castle 🏰 🎯 #IrishChallenge | #HotelPlannerTour pic.twitter.com/22V8BZEUr8 — HotelPlanner Tour (@HPlanner_Tour) August 13, 2026

Sebastian Friedrichsen What we know: He's been on the DP World Tour before having finished third at Q-School in 2023 and that first try offered some promise, most notably when leading through 54 holes of the Italian Open only to stumble badly on Sunday. His subsequent win in this year's Open de Portugal helps suggest shorter, accuracy-favouring courses may help and having missed six months through injury prior to this season, this youngster has done well to advance via what's a more demanding route. Note that he'd won in Portugal as an amateur too so returning there could be the time to chance him. Low-scoring conditions undoubtedly best. What we don't know: Just how much he learned on that first try at this level. Friedrichsen was asked about areas of improvement when playing the Grand Final recently and, rarely for a pro, seemed to suggest he doesn't think he's a better player now necessarily, just that things will be much more familiar this time. That worries me a bit but despite that, he might be one who rewards patient first-round leader followers or storms through on Sunday under the right circumstances given his capacity to make stacks of birdies. Will Enefer What we know: A solid player with a stylish swing, Telford-based Enefer earned his breakthrough in South Africa at the beginning of the season and was always towards the head of the standings as a consequence. Says he likes to hit a draw which is quite a rare thing these days and helps explain why he punches above his weight off the tee. Clearly a very good HPT player having twice come through the Road to Mallorca and also reached the Grand Final at the end of his only other fully season at that level. Good friends with Gough. What we don't know: Quite simply, if he can make the step up in grade. Enefer was 165th on the Race to Dubai as a rookie two years ago, and while he made a decent start prior to Christmas that season, he managed just one top-40 finish thereafter (17th in the Irish Open). More than a quarter of his total points tally came from that one performance, though it's encouraging that he'd played well in South Africa given that he's subsequently won there. That run of Alfred Dunhill-SA Open-Joburg Open in early spring may tell us a lot. Marc Warren What we know: This is a player with a level of class underlined by four DP World Tour wins over a 15-year period. Notably, all were in tough conditions and he came so close to bagging a really significant title when scoring was similarly challenging in both the BMW PGA and the Scottish Open. Always a sweet swinger of the club, Warren is arguably a bit of an underachiever despite a good, long career which dates back to holing the winning putt in the Walker Cup some 25 years ago. What we don't know: Whether he has much more to offer at the highest level of European golf. On the one hand, Warren bagged three top-fives in 2026 and came up with the goods under serious pressure in the Grand Final. On the other, we saw James Morrison struggle when he earned promotion back to the big tour and given the influx of LIV talent, this represents a huge ask with his 46th birthday just months away now. He'll need his trusty putter to be supported by improvements to his iron play.

What a way to secure your DP World Tour card!



Marc Warren birdies the last 🙌🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿#GrandFinal | #RoadtoMallorca pic.twitter.com/zCEBzXCoPd — HotelPlanner Tour (@HPlanner_Tour) November 1, 2026