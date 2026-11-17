Ben Coley takes a look at the 20 new DP World Tour members who came through Qualifying School, including some familiar faces and others we know less about.

Rocco Repetto Taylor What we know: Bombs it. As in, bombs it. Ranked the single best driver on the DP World Tour during his rookie season (excluding those with dual membership who played fewer rounds) so has been able to harness that power, but worse than 150th in all three of the other key SG categories. No wonder his best effort was in the Dunhill Links until he officially won Q-School via countback, those courses also good for his profile. Raw, then, and that explains run of good starts that amounted to nothing during spring and early summer. Mum Irish, dad Italian, to help explain name. What we don't know: Whether he can make the necessary improvements to those shots the powerhouses often struggle with, like off-speed wedges and delicate chips. Also, whether or not the DP World Tour schedule will continue to work against players like him. In the Steyn City-Albatross-Dom Pedro-Marco Simone days there were ample opportunities for grip it and rip it golfers. Right now there are very few suitable courses.

Rocco Repetto Taylor is T5 at 23 under… but this was not his finest moment 😬#DPWTQSchool pic.twitter.com/5yUICa1u1s — DP World Tour Q-School (@DPWTQSchool) November 10, 2026

Jose Ballester What we know: Bombs it. As in, bombs it. That helped take him close to the very top of the amateur game (won the US Amateur) and explains inconsistencies as a professional. Looked to be finding that missing ingredient either side of last Christmas, a run triggered by winning the Saudi International, but was poor through summer and only scraped through Stage One before realising he was exempt for Final Stage. Bags of talent though and much more than an out-and-out bomber, for all he'll almost definitely rank inside the top 10 in driving distance. Not shy about where he goes to the loo. What we don't know: Much about the rest of his game given absence of easily accessible LIV Golf statistics, although did rank ninth in strokes-gained approach in the Open Championship then third in the Dunhill Links. That bodes really well and is what helps separate him from compatriot Repetto Taylor. Same challenges apply when it comes to course suitability and it's a shame he probably won't get a game in the Dubai Desert Classic. Would be some irony if his schedule suffers for an influx of LIV players who didn't go and earn a card as he did. Cameron John What we know: That if you're a golf-loving parent from Australia, you'd do worse than choose the name 'Cameron' for your first-born son. This one won the Australian Boys' Amateur, succeeding DP World Tour winner Daniel Hillier, and won the Scottish Amateur the year after Marco Penge. He has pedigree in other words and it's started to show in the professional ranks as he finished second in last year's PGA Tour of Australia order of merit after taking his tally to four pro wins, generally in tough conditions. T28 in the Open was good, too. What we don't know: Whether he can bridge the gap. Anthony Quayle couldn't capitalise on a strong start to the season and in general, we've seen a lack of emerging Australian talent since Min Woo Lee broke through. Michael Hollick (OK, a veteran South African not a young Australian) used the end-of-year Aussie events as a springboard to a shock DP World Tour win last year and we might get a good idea of what John has to offer this side of Christmas. Ivan Cantero What we know: Also Spanish, also powerful, despite being quite small. Reached the top 10 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings so has to go down as a bit of an underachiever, but did look ready to win at DP World Tour level early in 2025 and received high praise from Tommy Fleetwood after they played together in the Dubai Desert Classic. Won't be easy out of a Q-School category and faces many of the same challenges as Repetto Taylor and Ballester, with the latter the one who ought to cope best. What we don't know: If his driving figures from 2025 were an anomaly or a benchmark to return to. As with Repetto Taylor, the other three parts of his game are not up to scratch, but it's the downturn he's displayed off the tee this year which explains why he wound up back at Q-School, where a fourth-round 61 did much of the work. As with his compatriots, we also have to find out whether there are enough suitable courses these days. Tom Lewis What we know: That he's friends with Gareth Bale (caddied for him in a HotelPlanner Tour event), that he can still hit the whatsits out of the golf ball, and that his short-game is a big problem. It's 15 years since he burst on the scene as an amateur in the Open and the talent has always been there, but Lewis finished a lowly 89th on the HotelPlanner Tour standings in 2026 before finding a suitable set of courses at Final Stage, which he got into as a lucky loser. Still only 35, maybe there's still hope for him at a higher level. What we don't know: Whether or not he's made any real progress around and on the greens. Chipping in particular has been a massive problem down the years and so has the putter, and these issues get harder to resolve with every passing year. We know how good he can be otherwise, that five-stroke win in the Korn Ferry Tour Championship and two wins in the Portugal Masters rather underlining a talent unfulfilled.

Missed out on a qualifying spot at Second Stage 😥



Won a play-off to be eighth alternate and got into Final Stage 😮‍💨



Heading to the DP World Tour 😃



A roller coaster two weeks for Tom Lewis 🎢#DPWTQSchool pic.twitter.com/gnukkzCMCS — DP World Tour Q-School (@DPWTQSchool) November 12, 2026

Adam Blomme What we know: That there's a veritable influx of bespectacled golfers coming to the DP World Tour, with Blomme joining new pro Eliot (one L, one T) Baker in that regard. Blomme's career was looking bright a couple of years ago when he won a play-off on the HotelPlanner Tour, but injuries have halted his progress. Known for being pound-for-pound a long driver, somewhat in the Cantero mould if not as explosive. What we don't know: Just how good he is. There's a sense from his college and HPT exploits, plus what he's done on the DP World Tour so far, that Blomme's ceiling isn't as high as at least one of the Swedes mentioned in this article. It seems likely he faces an uphill battle to keep hold of his card, though his truncated first attempt shouldn't be held against him and there could be more to come. David Nyfjall What we know: Nyfjall was a very good amateur who kept very good company, winning the European Amateur Team Championship alongside Vincent Norrman, Ludvig Aberg and a couple of others who've done things as pros. He won all kinds of amateur titles both at home in Sweden and when playing college at Northwestern. As a pro it didn't take long for him to compete at HotelPlanner Tour level and he sailed through the Nordic Golf League this year, winning three times including back-to-back at the end of August. Likes playing the piano, apparently. What we don't know: The make-up of his game and where he excels. His college career really was excellent and he bettered Luke Donald's freshman scoring average but aside from being a model student, it doesn't tell us much about his strengths. From watching videos of his swing, I'm reminded a bit of Laurie Canter maybe crossed with Justin Rose, i.e. it looks pretty. He's pretty tall and athletic but we'll have to wait and see. Byeong Hun An What we know: This is a borderline world-class golfer who you could argue hasn't achieved what he should have following a brilliant amateur career and that runaway BMW PGA win as a rookie more than a decade ago. An never did manage to win on the PGA Tour despite several opportunities, but we saw again how high-class a player he is when he beat Tom Kim to the Genesis Championship two years ago. Hits it forever having unlocked extra speed gains under the eye of Sean Foley, and by now you'll know his problems tend to be putter-related. What we don't know: Whether he really wants to get to the PGA Tour and become a force at the very highest level. Along with my friend and podcast co-host, Sam Harrop, I spoke to Ben earlier this year in an interview which didn't make it to air. In that interview he talked about how he doesn't love the PGA Tour and really didn't sound that keen on golf in general. One thing he did make clear was how much he'd miss the Presidents Cup, so perhaps that'll be enough to ensure he gets back to where he ought to be.

“I’ve got a job for next year which is always a good thing” 😅



Ben An reflects on making it through Q School 💭#DPWTQSchool pic.twitter.com/fxAr0E4TUX — DP World Tour Q-School (@DPWTQSchool) November 11, 2026

Jannik de Bruyn What we know: That he's a left-handed player who has shown flashes of being good enough for this level without yet confirming it. He missed a lot of cuts in 2025 but the previous year finished third in the Italian Open and I do have the sense that granted a bit of luck and a decent crack at the schedule, he could do OK. Fans of the online 'Year of the Liberal Golfer' trend may wish to note Obama is in his dream four-ball. I couldn't possibly comment. What we don't know: Just how he qualified to take part in the World Military Golf Championships, where he won gold along with Nick Bachem. I'm not sure this is a mystery we'll ever get to the bottom of. (Note: Daniel to the rescue...)

In Germany, many athletes in Olympic disciplines are recruited into the army or police force to receive better (financal) support and security. That was also the case with Bachem and de Bruyn. — Daniel Fischer (@danielfischer94) November 17, 2026

Ryan Lumsden What we know: Like De Bruyn, Lumsden was one of a handful to shoot a 10-under 61 during final-stage Q-School, in his case earning DP World Tour membership for the first time. It was a miraculous end to the year given that he'd started it worrying whether he'd be able to keep going as a pro, following a torn labrum the previous summer. Born in London and, like Nyfjall, went to college at Northwestern; now 30, he'd been playing well on the HotelPlanner Tour and while he has next to no experience at this level, was 19th in the Nexo on only recent go. What we don't know: Whether he sounds like a Londoner or a Scotsman, something we may only discover if he contends or posts the first-round lead somewhere at least. Perhaps that could happen in Bahrain where he has some sneaky course form from the MENA Tour, although that's also when the likes of Joaquin Niemann, Cameron Smith and Dustin Johnson are expected to begin their respective campaigns. Paul Beauvy What we know: This is another new name for many as Beauvy was still an amateur when topping First Stage a couple of months ago, having graduated from Iowa State this summer. He's tall and has a stylish swing but the biggest source of encouragement, albeit limited in sample, is how he struck the ball when playing the Open de France in September, his DP World Tour debut. Had made the cut on his only two recent HPT starts prior to that (2024, 2026) but it'll be just his second ever start at this level when he tees it up in Australia, which makes it a very tough task. What we don't know: Almost anything else beyond what he looks like, what he achieved as an amateur, where he went to college, and how he earned this opportunity. Again there are some positives to be taken from the way he bossed Stage One plus the closing 65 he produced to sneak through Stage Two, but we're guessing. No doubt he'll have Mauritius on the radar in December.

Fulfilling a lifelong dream 👏



Paul Beauvy started First Stage Qualifying as an amateur, and will now play his first full season as a professional on the DP World Tour 🤩#DPWTQSchool pic.twitter.com/tdOtIs56j0 — DP World Tour Q-School (@DPWTQSchool) November 12, 2026

Marcus Helligkilde What we know: That Helligkilde is a very good player. He topped the HotelPlanner Tour in 2021, kept his card as a rookie, then climbed to 51st in the Race to Dubai in 2023 before injury struck. It took more than a year for specialists to diagnose a pinched nerve in his spine and while he's back on track now, the healing process is expected to go on for a year or two more. It's been a rough ride but he maintains a good sense of perspective and told the DP World Tour that 'this is just like a hobby and work combined'. Strong in all departments when his body allows him to be. What we don't know: Just how badly affected he'll be while his body and mind continue to recover. We saw with three top-15 finishes in summer what he can still do, and when he shot a brilliant second round in the Open de Espana before coming through Q-School, but from a lowly category he's going to have to travel a lot, accept that he can't choose exactly when to play, and potentially play through the pain barrier at times. Albin Bergstrom What we know: Here's another Swedish youngster with a strong amateur pedigree and he produced a fabulous finish to the 2025 Grand Final to earn a go at the DP World Tour, where he ultimately finished 156th on the Race to Dubai. There was a bit of everything along the way including a long run of missed cuts followed by a promising summer, before he produced a rock-solid performance at Final Stage. What we don't know: Whether there's more to come from his long-game. Bergstrom ranked 142nd in strokes-gained off-the-tee, his driving neither long nor accurate. He was an even more troubling 167th in approach play, ranking 158th in greens hit. Around the green was no better as he was 163rd in strokes-gained terms and 151st in scrambling. He was, though, among the best putters on the DP World Tour, but that will only take you so far. Philipp Katich What we know: That he has Frank Kennedy to thank. Kennedy was disqualified from Q-School after tearing a chunk out of one of the greens, and that meant Katich made the cut on the number. Rounds of 66-62 followed, the latter the best of all in the final round, and now he's a DP World Tour member. What we don't know: This is another golfer who has a lot to prove in terms of preparedness and underlying ability. So far he has two top-10s on the HotelPlanner Tour, one of them on home soil and the other a distant 10th two years ago. He was 149th on the Road to Mallorca this year despite playing a decent schedule so while some of his amateur form was good (top 200, won at Harbour Town of all places), his pro form is short of what's needed. John Catlin What we know: All about the ability of this well-travelled American, who has 16 wins worldwide, many of them across Asia. On the DP World Tour, he won three times in less than a year and while that was during the Covid era where fields were generally weak, his first two victims were Martin Kaymer and Aaron Rai. We saw his relative class in evidence again when he won the English Open on the HotelPlanner Tour in June and this accurate, gritty operator knows what this is all about. It surprised nobody when, after narrowly failing to graduate via the HPT Grand Final, he got it done here instead. What we don't know: How many suitable opportunities he'll have. None of the three courses at which he won are still on the schedule and Catlin certainly prefers tough conditions, ideally on shorter courses where his trusty three-wood can do the donkey work. Look out for him in places like Kenya and Belgium and don't be surprised if he's left behind in the Middle East when the new year begins.

John Catlin