First-round three-balls and leader betting tips for the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow

Once upon a time, taking on the 20 club professionals who take up spots in the PGA Championship field was the best way to play the three-balls coupon. Unfortunately, more and more firms have stopped pricing these matches up and those that do have a better handle on them, which means they've pushed them out to more appropriate prices and cut the two touring pros with whom they're paired.

If you have the right accounts, there could still be some good options in round one of the PGA: Eugenio Chacarra, Keith Mitchell and Sami Valimaki for instance makes for a nice 11/2 treble of players who really should only have one other to worry about. But for the purposes of a column most readers will be able to put to use, I've focused on more conventional three-balls.

Fleetwood to beat Mickelson and Day (1249 BST)

TOMMY FLEETWOOD is a big player this week after a lovely primer in Philadelphia and, having played well on his last three starts at Quail Hollow, he looks just about as reliable as it gets outside the two players vying for favouritism.

Having sided with him at 50/1 over Christmas, I've since added a top Englishman bet and will make it a clean sweep in this winnable three-ball against two rivals who could step aside.

Phil Mickelson's form has nosedived since Augusta and his latest LIV Golf start was his worst for a long time. Having missed the cut in the Masters despite putting well, it's hard to see his errant long-game holding up under the heat of Quail Hollow, where once he was very comfortable. I doubt comfortable is a word we'll be using to describe his performance this week.

Jason Day isn't quite so easy to oppose but he withdrew again pre-tournament last week, the second time he's done so this spring. Combined with a few issues in his long-game lately, that makes him vulnerable to someone so reliable as Fleetwood.

Lawrence to beat Hall and Dunlap (1350 BST)

In case you hadn't seen or heard, Nick Dunlap is going through a total crisis with the driver. For context, over one round, he's the single worst driver on the PGA Tour, almost half a stroke worse than the player one place in front of him; over 72 holes he gives Rory McIlroy roughly 10 shots. His second-round fightback at Augusta was admirable but there have been no signs of improvement off the tee in two starts since.

Around a long, soft Quail Hollow, where you simply have to hit driver often and well, he can be expected to run up some massive numbers and whatever price bookmakers put him in at for this would've felt too short. His pedigree and two limited partners placed a ceiling on that price that, right now, is too low. In fact I was amazed to see the first show come through and his odds not much north of 2/1.

It's not kind, but nor is it unfair to say that some of the 20 PGA professionals might've had stronger credentials.

None of this means he absolutely can't win but it's highly unlikely he does so and while many would assume that leaves the short-priced favourite, Harry Hall, as the one to be on, I rate THRISTON LAWRENCE the clear value call.

Lawrence has struggled badly in his debut PGA Tour campaign, making just two low-grade cuts, but his long-game has started to fire of late. It is superior to Hall's, significantly so, and while the latter deserves to be favourite, I don't mind betting against his short-game even over 18 holes.

I suspect Hall will rely almost totally on his elite chipping and putting if he's to shoot something competitive so while Lawrence's putter is a big concern, at the prices we can afford to chance it behaving for 18 holes. If it does, there's no reason he can't beat Hall pretty convincingly, with the fact that he's recently contended for a major another thing in his favour.