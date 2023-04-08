Tee-times for the final round of the 87th Masters Tournament at Augusta National.
All times BST; * = amateur
Will appear here following conclusion of round three.
Round four is scheduled to begin at 1230 EST.
TV coverage is available in the UK live on Sky Sports Golf.
Live action begins at 2pm on Thursday, when viewers will be able to followed a featured group via the main channel or press red to watch groups come through holes four, five and six.
As the first round progresses, coverage of Amen Corner and the 15th and 16th holes is anticipated, all via the red button as well as the Sky Sports YouTube channel.
The full live broadcast begins at 7pm UK time, with global coverage under way an hour later.
As in previous years, coverage is limited until this window opens at 8pm, but recent renewals have seen far more extensive coverage offered before that time than had been the case.
Sky Sports Golf begin their coverage at 5pm on Monday, which runs all the way through to the end of the week.
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Red button (timings may vary) - 1330 On the Range, 1345 Holes 4, 5 & 6, 1545 Amen Corner, 1645 Holes 15 & 16
Friday
Red button (timings may vary) - 1330 On the Range, 1345 Holes 4, 5 & 6, 1545 Amen Corner, 1645 Holes 15 & 16
Saturday
Red button (timings may vary) - 1515 Featured Groups, 1530 Holes 4, 5 & 6, 1600 On the Range, 1645 Amen Corner, 1730 Holes 15 & 16
Sunday
Red button (timings may vary) - 1515 Featured Groups, 1530 Holes 4, 5 & 6, 1600 On the Range, 1645 Amen Corner, 1730 Holes 15 & 16