Expert Picks for the PGA Championship: Our writers pick out their best bets for Quail Hollow

Our team of experts combined for four winners from five at the Masters last month. Don't miss their best top 10, 20 and 40 bets for the US PGA.
Tyrrell Hatton top-10 finish
Former Sky Sports Golf editor Dave Tindall is a regular contributor to betting.betfair.com and various other publications.
Hatton posted tied 10th in this event in both 2016 and 2018 and has gone close to that same landmark in 2022 (13th) and 2023 (15th).
He also flirted with a top 10 at Augusta National when 14th in the Masters last month having finished ninth there the year before.
So while he's perhaps not contended heavily for a major, top 10s are most definitely in his wheelhouse and 4/1 at Quail Hollow looks good business.
The Englishman is in good form after fifth (Mexico) and 13th (Korea) in the last two LIV events and on his most recent appearance at Quail Hollow he took third place in the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship.
A strong driver and iron player, if he gets his share of putts to drop, Hatton should be able to finish on page one of the leaderboard.
Patrick Reed top-20 finish
Matt Cooper is a golf journalist and long-time Sporting Life contributor who previews the women's majors for the website and provides tips for multiple tours for betting.betfair.com and others.
Keeping this one simple because this was my selection for the Masters, he’s a bigger price this week, and there are valid reasons to believe he remains an excellent option.
The form remains strong for one thing. The third place at Augusta National came off two top 10s and he’s added T17 at LIV Mexico and fourth last time out at LIV Korea since. He’s also recorded five top 20s in 11 PGA Championships starts.
The best of those championship efforts was when he shared second the first time the PGA visited Quail Hollow in 2017. Since then he has finished eighth at the course in 2018, sixth in 2021 and in-between was top 10 all week before finishing T28.
The clincher is that he left Augusta knowing he was close. “The putter killed me,” he said. “It killed me this week. I really lost my opportunity to win a green jacket because of the putter.” He was also hungry to give it another go: “The game is where it needs to be. I’m doing things the right way. Now it’s just putting it all together and making some putts.”
Justin Rose top-20 finish
Tom Jacobs is the host of the Lost Fore Words podcast and also provides tips and previews for Oddschecker.
This bet has landed in six of Rose’s last seven PGA Championship starts, and the one time it didn’t he finished 29th and was inside the required number for the first three rounds.
It’s not a flashy bet, and the same might be said about Rose’s game, but he’s mighty effective in the biggest events, which has certainly been the case recently, finishing 6th or better in three of his last four major starts, including back-to-back 2nds.
He is a bit feast or famine in majors now, having missed the cut in four of his last nine, but when he does make the weekend, he’s finished 16th or better each time.
There’s something about the PGA Championship he clearly enjoys, and while golf fans will point to Augusta or the Open Championship as his best chance of doubling his major tally, it’s the PGA where he consistently puts himself in the mix of late, finishing inside the top 10 in four of his last five starts, and never worse than 13th in half a decade.
Throwing caution to the wind for his withdraw last week means backing him for a top 20 rather than a top 10, but reading between the lines, it was likely an illness he’ll overcome and he simply pulled out as a precaution to prepare for this week, rather than languish in last place at the Truist.
While he missed the cut when the PGA Championship was held here in 2017, Rose has finished inside the top 5 in three of his last five starts in the Wells Fargo Championship, and that is a huge plus.
Eugenio Chacarra top-40 finish
Martin Mathews is a golf tipster who provides weekly betting previews for the PGA Tour via his own website, and major previews for Paddy Power.
Having come out of college with a big reputation Eugenio Chacarra made the somewhat controversial decision to shun the well trodden pathway of looking to bag a PGA Tour card or DP World Tour card and instead signed up with LIV Golf.
Despite making a strong impact on LIV bagging his first win in 2022, while also going on to win on the Asian Tour the following year, the Spaniard left the circuit after three seasons as he felt it wasn't best suited to the development of his game.
Since then Chacarra has been a revelation on the DP World Tour posting a win in India in March on a sponsors invite to gain his full tour card while he has finished fourth and 11th in his two subsequent starts.
On to this week then and longer than average off the tee and currently leading the DP World Tour approach play stats Quail Hollow should set up nicely for the 25yr old, while having spent his college days in the US including some time in North Carolina at Wake Forest he should be more than comfortable in the conditions he faces here.
Clearly a big talent with a big future I wouldn't be surprised to see Chacarra possibly even threaten making the frame this week, however we will set our sights lower than that and he looks great value to me at anything around the 3/1 mark to bag a top 40 finish.
Posted at 1730 BST on 13/05/25
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.