European Ryder Cup team odds: Bookmakers say Aaron Rai has more to do to join Rory McIlroy at Adare Manor in 2027

Europe have opted for continuity, with captain Luke Donald set to pursue a hat-trick of victories, and with that comes the expectation that very little will change when it comes to team selection.

The process has been simplified by Donald, with a single points list replacing separate World and European versions. The top six from that list qualified automatically two years ago, with Donald then selecting six captain's picks.

In an away Ryder Cup, Donald opted for experience with those picks. All six had played in previous Ryder Cups and just one rookie, Rasmus Hojgaard, made the side having narrowly qualified. Donald had selected three first-timers for Rome two years earlier, with a fourth having qualified, and there appears more scope for debutants in a home game.

The American picture is less clear. Jim Furyk will return to captain for a second time, having lost in Paris in 2018, but reportedly plans to change parts of the qualification process while retaining six selections. Already, that change is seen in the fact that qualification is yet to begin. For Bethpage, it was well under way by now.

What are the latest odds for representing Europe?

Here are the odds for the top 12 players in the betting, in other words the most likely side according to Sky Bet at the time of writing.

Rory McIlroy - 1/500

Matt Fitzpatrick - 1/100

Ludvig Aberg - 1/100

Tommy Fleetwood - 1/100

Jon Rahm - 1/50

Viktor Hovland - 1/12

Tyrrell Hatton - 1/12

Robert MacIntyre - 1/12

Justin Rose - 1/4

Shane Lowry - 8/11

Nicolai Hojgaard - 8/11

Rasmus Hojgaard - 11/8

It is worth noting that even with the near-certainties at the top, a 12-fold accumulator pays 10/1. That means the probability of this not in fact being the final line-up is considered to be greater than 90%.

Still, these prices suggest there are really only four places up for grabs and it is extremely difficult to see any of the top six failing to make the side. Forced to choose one who might be vulnerable among the others it would be Robert MacIntyre, who perhaps should be more like a 1/5 shot, but I expect him to feature.

Justin Rose keeps defying expectations and he's been invaluable over the past two editions. If he doesn't make the side by rights, expect to see this future captain involved in some capacity. But he's more than good enough to be taking his clubs with him to Adare Manor and his ability to perform in majors means he's always got scope to accrue big points and remove any doubt.

Here are the next names in the betting:

Kristoffer Reitan - 7/4

Alex Fitzpatrick - 15/8

Aaron Rai - 15/8

Sepp Straka - 9/4

David Puig - 4/1

Angel Ayora - 4/1

Eugenio Chacarra - 5/1

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen - 5/1

Marco Penge - 5/1

Jose Luis Ballester - 13/2

Matt Wallace - 8/1

Alex Noren - 8/1

A few things stand out here.

Firstly, Sepp Straka is the only player to have represented Donald who is currently priced outside the top 12 names. He's 15th in the betting having endured a difficult year on the PGA Tour and having earned just one point in each appearance so far, Straka doesn't have a strong Ryder Cup record to call upon. On each occasion, just one teammate scored fewer points.

Secondly, there is a major champion on this list. Many would expect that were the Ryder Cup taking place in 2026, rather than 2027, Aaron Rai would have to be selected having beaten the world's best to land the PGA Championship in May. Rai hasn't played in the Ryder Cup before but is a two-time PGA Tour winner ranked 20th in the world and Donald will view him differently to most rookies.

Thirdly, were Alex Fitzpatrick to make the side at the expense of anyone bar a Hojgaard, Europe could make history in naming two sets of brothers. Fitzpatrick became a PGA Tour member in 2026 when pairing with his brother Matt to win the Zurich Classic. Surely, reuniting in a Ryder Cup is the number one priority for both entering the qualification process, as it will be for the Hojgaard twins who are yet to make the same team.

Is there any value in the market?

In markets such as these, bookmakers are always likely to take a defensive standpoint and it can be very difficult to extract value. With continuity seemingly key for Europe, it's perfectly possible that nothing much changes and of the 13 players to have represented Donald so far, none is bigger than 9/4 to do so again.

The most interesting prices are the 8/11 about Shane Lowry, the 4/1 about David Puig, the 5/1 about Marco Penge, and the 8/1 about Alex Noren.

Starting with Lowry, this could look a gift given that he holed the putt that clinched the Ryder Cup at Bethpage, is considered the beating heart of this team, and is from Ireland. Donald will need very little excuse to select him and I'd be pricing him much shorter.

Yes, Lowry has been below his very best this year, but it's interesting to note that his adjusted strokes-gained total figure is higher than it was in both 2024 and 2025. He's also gone extremely close to winning on two occasions. I'd argue that any suggestion his Ryder Cup prospects have been significantly harmed by a quiet summer before qualifying has even started is over the top.

David Puig is a DP World Tour member who could be playing a full schedule in 2027 and while that may harm his prospects of qualifying automatically, I'd consider it a potential advantage over some of those around him in the betting, including Angel Ayora, who could be on the PGA Tour and facing its steep learning curve.

Granted a full season on the DP World Tour, I'd expect Puig to contend regularly and establish himself as the best player on the circuit outside of those holding dual membership. Not always is that enough to make the side, but I could see him shortening considerably through the first few months of the season. It's possible he drifts before then, but 4/1 about such a big talent seems fair.

Penge is notable having been strongly considered in 2025, when close to winning the Race to Dubai. It's difficult to know what his status will be for 2027 but at 105th in FedExCup points, with time running out to accrue more, it's possible he's forced back to Europe where he achieved so much before moving to the US. As with Puig, that would give him ample opportunities to catch the eye.

Finally, Noren was part of Donald's backroom team at Bethpage and chances are he fills a similar role. However, his two wins in the weeks prior to the Ryder Cup could've earned him selection had they come a month earlier, and he's a Ryder Cup winner who is assured of access to the majors.

Among those at bigger than 3/1, Noren is perhaps most likely to make a run at qualifying automatically, though a poor Augusta record is an issue as is the fact that the Open is at St Andrews.

Predicted European Ryder Cup side

Rory McIlroy

Matt Fitzpatrick

Ludvig Aberg

Tommy Fleetwood

Jon Rahm

Viktor Hovland

Tyrrell Hatton

Robert MacIntyre

Justin Rose

Shane Lowry

Aaron Rai

David Puig

Doubtless this view will change many times over the coming 13 and a half months, but as things stand I'd say both Hojgaard twins are vulnerable. Each was the bottom scorer among European players in their respective debut appearances and while incredibly talented, neither has been setting the world alight.

Were the Ryder Cup taking place right now, it would be impossible to justify selecting either ahead of Rai, the PGA champion. Rasmus in particular looks a very short price and I couldn't entertain backing him at anything shorter than 4/1.

The final place was difficult. On balance, Reitan and Fitzpatrick deserve their short prices on account of guaranteed PGA Tour status and in Reitan's case, access to the majors. But I'm drawn to the potential of Puig, particularly if he does play a full DP World Tour schedule. There are reasons to believe that may benefit him and a potential partnership with Rahm is mouthwatering.

Predicted USA Ryder Cup side

There are no odds offered on the USA team but that doesn't mean we can't have a stab at it. Again, my view on this will change and so it should, as new information emerges. For now, here's the 12 that I see representing Furyk and trying to win away from home for the first time since 1993.

Scottie Scheffler

Wyndham Clark

Bryson DeChambeau

Collin Morikawa

Cameron Young

Xander Schauffele

Sam Burns

Justin Thomas

Brooks Koepka

Chris Gotterup

Patrick Cantlay

Jackson Koivun

This line-up would see the USA select two rookies: Chris Gotterup and Jackson Koivun. Perhaps it's asking too much of the latter, who turned professional this summer, but his ceiling is extraordinarily high and I suspect he'll make a very good run at making the side.

Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas are the other somewhat controversial inclusions given that neither has been at their very best, but if Furyk is selecting at least one rookie in Gotterup and perhaps two with Koivun, we should expect him to lean on experience as Donald did in New York.

Koepka has shown enough this year to suggest he has another big run at a major in him and Thomas too. The latter I'd make odds-on and while I couldn't say the same for Koepka, his experience playing in Europe may count for something.

I'm far from certain either Russell Henley or JJ Spaun will feature again, but clearly that can't be ruled out. Both are in line to represent the US in this year's Presidents Cup and were they to impress there, that would give them an edge on some potential threats. On that, Patrick Cantlay's chances will be hurt if he doesn't feature in the Presidents Cup, but he's stood tall for the US and merits an upgrade because of that.

Watch out for Maverick McNealy, Akshay Bhatia, Ryan Gerard and Michael Thorbjornsen over the next year or so, each of them capable of climbing up the ladder, while Patrick Reed will feel he can demand selection or indeed qualify with his PGA Tour status set to be restored as that process begins.

Reed's former partner Jordan Spieth is a long way from the required standard at the time of writing but along with Harris English, Kurt Kitayama, Keegan Bradley, Ben James, Ben Griffin, Michael Brennan, Jake Knapp, Bud Cauley, Jacob Bridgeman and one or two more could yet make Furyk think. We've even a new pro on the Korn Ferry Tour, Tommy Morrison, threatening to emerge as a surprise candidate, and Blades Brown could do the same.

Listing those names, Koivun's prospects appear less and less likely, but if he's as good as they say he is then that may not stop him. Gotterup meanwhile can't be considered a certainty given the level of competition and could be one of those unfortunate players who does most of his winning at the wrong time. Still, like Rai, if the Ryder Cup was taking place this year he'd be guaranteed a pick.

Depth of options has never been an issue for a United States captain.

When is the Ryder Cup?

The 2027 Ryder Cup takes place at Adare Manor in Ireland from September 17-19.

How do players qualify for Adare Manor?

Qualification for the Ryder Cup is yet to be confirmed.

In 2025, Europe began their process at the British Masters in August, announcing details at the beginning of that month.

The USA process began much earlier, but captain Jim Furyk has promised to reshape it for 2027 as he takes charge overseas for a second time.

Furyk will retain six captain's picks but just how six players qualify is yet to be determined.