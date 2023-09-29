Europe undefeated to lead 6.5-1.5 after day one of the Ryder Cup as USA toil

Europe went undefeated on the first day of the Ryder Cup to lead 6.5-1.5 heading into Saturday's third session.

After dominating the morning foursomes to lead 4-0 for the first time in history, Europe turned three afternoon fourballs late in the day to keep the visitors from scoring their first full point. Match five appeared set to go the way of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth only for Viktor Hovland to birdie the last to secure half a point alongside Tyrrell Hatton. Match six went the same way, Jon Rahm making eagle at holes 16 and 18 to secure himself and Nicolai Hojgaard a half against Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka, and so did match seven as Justin Rose finished with a four to deny Max Homa and Wyndham Clark. With Matt Fitzpatrick leading the way along with Rory McIlroy to earn a 5&3 win, it was Europe's day and sends them back into their preferred foursomes with a commanding advantage. For the United States, bright spots came only from Scheffler and Thomas, the latter justifying his inclusion, but no player was able to secure more than half a point on a day that belonged to Europe.

Ryder Cup: Day one Morning foursomes Rahm/Hatton beat Scheffler/Burns 4&3

Hovland/Aberg beat Homa/Harman 4&3

Lowry/Straka beat Fowler/Morikawa 2&1

McIlroy/Fleetwood beat Schauffele/Cantlay 2&1 Afternoon fourballs Hovland/Hatton v Thomas/Spieth match halved

Rahm/Hojgaard v Scheffler/Koepka match halved

MacIntyre/Rose v Homa/Clark match halved

McIlroy/Fitzpatrick beat Morikawa/Schauffele 5&3 Europe need 14.5 points to win the Ryder Cup, USA need 14 points to retain it

Europe make history in whitewash Europe won all four matches in the first session of the Ryder Cup, the first time in history that they've led the event 4-0. None of Luke Donald's foursomes pairings were ever behind in a one-sided session which left his counterpart Zach Johnson needing a big turnaround on Friday afternoon. Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton took two of the first five holes and went on to win 4&3 against Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns, two friends whose search for a full point together may now be extended to next year's Presidents Cup. "Extremely satisfying," was Rahm's reaction. "I had a good feeling about Tyrrell all along. It was good to come out here and see him perform the way he did," said Rahm. "It was an incredible foursome match and we played as confident as two people could play." Hatton added: "Tee to green I was generally fairly solid, naturally disappointed with some of the putts I missed, but ultimately we won our point and that was our goal."