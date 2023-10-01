Europe convert Ryder Cup lead to beat USA 16.5-11.5 at Marco Simone in Rome

Europe have won back the Ryder Cup after holding off a USA fightback to extend their run of victories on home soil well into a fourth decade.

Not since 1993 have a visiting US side taken the Ryder Cup back home with them and seldom did it appear likely here, Europe winning the first four matches and never surrendering their lead. There were fleeting periods of concern for captain Luke Donald as the middle of Sunday's singles draw turned red, but Europe needed just four points and passed that mark with something to spare. Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood and Robert MacIntyre combined for 2.5 points from the final three matches on the board to secure a resounding 16.5-11.5 win two years on from a record defeat at Whistling Straits.

Europe made to sweat Viktor Hovland bagged the first point by beating Collin Morikawa 4&3, Jon Rahm added a half after fighting back in a fantastic match with Scottie Scheffler, and Rory McIlroy edged his side closer to the magic 14.5 number with a 3&1 victory over Sam Burns. Tyrrell Hatton guaranteed at least a draw for Europe by sealing victory over Brian Harman, but to win back the Ryder Cup another half-point was required and Max Homa's six-foot putt on 18 delayed celebrations, securing a 1up win against Matt Fitzpatrick. With the USA securing points in matches seven, eight and nine, Europe needed any kind of result from the bottom three where Lowry had clawed his way back to level with Jordan Spieth, and both Fleetwood and MacIntyre led narrowly midway through the back-nine. Fleetwood was one up with three to play when Rickie Fowler drove into water at the 16th, after which the Englishman fired his tee-shot onto the green to effectively seal the deal, his birdie enough to go two-up with two to play. Lowry then guaranteed himself half a point with a fine putt at the 17th as the celebrations began before Fleetwood officially took them over the line by completing a 3&1 win.

"It's been an amazing journey. I can't even speak."



Luke Donald reacts to Europe winning the Ryder Cup 🏆🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/W7R7eIUqkJ — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) October 1, 2023

"Really emotional," said Donald, choking back tears. "It's been a long process, an amazing journey. It was stressful. The US put up a fight today, they really did. "So proud of my 12 guys. We formed a bond from day one. They gave me everything, they trusted me, and they delivered for me. "This is the best. This is why the Ryder Cup is so special to me and to these guys. We play for each other. We'll share those memories forever." 'Relief, pride, joy...' Fleetwood added: "I really didn't want it to come down to one of us at the back! I can't wait to see the rest of the guys, the captain, vice captains, our wives, the rest of our families, the staff... just so happy to play a part in it. "Just so proud of being a part of this team and we've done what we came here to do. We have an amazing group of people. This year's been different, the landscape's changed a little bit. I couldn't wish for a better bunch of people to do this with. "We are just one gigantic family and the bonds you make with everybody last a lifetime. Just to be part of it is the coolest experience. "Relief, pride, joy... proud of everybody who's been involved this week. I love everybody that we've done it with. "Luke's amazing, we're all so proud of him. He's been so, so good. The way he's been this week has been phenomenal. We look at Luke on another level. I'm so happy we could all get it done for him."

An emotional Tommy Fleetwood with Jose Maria Olazabal

McIlroy proud of turnaround McIlroy had earlier choked back tears himself after finally getting over the line against a dogged Burns to move Europe to within touching distance of glory. "I needed (last night) to fuel me, and I felt like I used it to my advantage," said McIlroy, the leading points-scorer after his best return in a Ryder Cup. "I came out here with a different level of focus, a different level of determination. I just wanted to come out and win a point for Europe. "Ever since Whistling Straits, to come here to Rome and to get four points for the team, it means a lot to me. "The team we have is incredible, the support we had this week was absolutely unbelievable."