Rory McIlroy finished the year as European number one for the fourth time in his career – and first since 2015 – despite Jon Rahm winning the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

The Spaniard’s two-shot victory over England’s Tyrrell Hatton and Sweden’s Alex Noren was his third in six years at Jumeirah Golf Estates and worth 3million US dollars (£2.5m). But McIlroy finished the season top of the DP World rankings after Matt Fitzpatrick, his only rival for the Harry Vardon Trophy, blew up around the turn. June’s US Open champion needed to win and McIlroy, already world number one, to not finish runner-up, or to finish second and the Northern Irishman to be outside the top seven.

But neither of those scenarios transpired as the Sheffield golfer, three off the lead playing the eighth, double-bogeyed and then dropped another shot at the 10th to end his chances. McIlroy did not need any of the fireworks of the previous day, when he powered himself into contention with a 65, and while he could have tied Rahm on 20 under had he eagled the last he could only manage par for a 68 which included six birdies and four bogeys to finish fourth. “It means a lot. It’s been seven years since I’ve last done it. I’ve won three FedEx Cups since I last won,” McIlroy, who lifted his third PGA Tour FedEx Cup in August, told Sky Sports. “I was a model of consistency throughout the year and I think my worst finish in European (DP World) Tour events was 12th at the start of the year in Abu Dhabi. “It would have been nice to get one win in there at the end of the year but Jon played an incredible tournament and fully deserved it.”

Rory Mcilroy on becoming the DP World Tour No.1 for the fourth time 💬#DPWTC | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/jkBA7udhGc — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) November 20, 2022