Don't miss our free downloadable guide to the Ryder Cup
Download your free Ryder Cup guide as Ben Coley profiles every player

By Sporting Life
19:00 · MON September 13, 2021

The Ryder Cup is just around the corner and with both teams now finalised, we have a comprehensive guide to the event which you can download for free.

Golf expert Ben Coley provides records and profiles of all 12 players as well as the two captains, plus a look at the history of the event, the format, and host course Whistling Straits.

Find out which American went unbeaten on his debut in 2018, just how good Ian Pouler's singles record is, and look back on the exploits of all-time leading points scorer Sergio Garcia in our unmissable guide before the actions begins on Friday September 24.

Already a Sporting Life member? Then log in to download when the guide is released at 5pm on Monday September 13. If not, then register for free to gain access.

CLICK HERE to view our FREE guide to the Ryder Cup

