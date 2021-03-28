Joel Dahmen wins maiden PGA Tour title as Graeme McDowell misses out

Leaderboard

-12 Dahmen

-11 Campos, Ryder

-10 McDowell, Gligic

-9 Swafford, Grillo

Report

American Joel Dahmen won his first PGA Tour title in the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship as former winner Graeme McDowell was left to rue a poor finish.

Dahmen held a share of the lead with Rafael Campos heading into the final round and carded a closing 70 to finish 12 under par, a shot ahead of Campos – who lipped out for birdie on the 18th – and Sam Ryder.

McDowell, who lifted the title in 2019, was 12 under with two holes to play after covering his first 12 holes in five under, but bogeyed the 17th and 18th to shoot 69 and finish two shots behind Dahmen.

“Bogey-bogey today was very disappointing, but they’ve actually been very good to us this week, those holes,” McDowell said. “I played 17 two under until today and it certainly didn’t owe me very much, let’s put it that way.

“But I just kind of lost my ball flight a little bit coming in there today. It’s been such a difficult week, just strong breeze every day and you have to really, really control your iron shots well. They just kind of let me down at the last minute.

“It’s great to feel disappointed with a top 10 because it’s been a really, really rough three months this year. It’s actually been a rough stretch since last June, since we came back after the break. I really haven’t played the type of golf I know I’m capable of.

“It’s been a tough run and this is really a light at the end of the tunnel this week, so it’s really important that I sort of frame this up the right way. This is massive progress.

“You could look at those two bogeys and if you focus on those, all you see is disappointment, but I have to focus on the bigger picture, which is I’m back playing the kind of golf I know I can play.

“I’m going to San Antonio next week with a chance to compete in the golf tournament, which is what I believe I’m capable of.”

Former Masters champion Danny Willett began the final round a shot off the lead but could only card a closing 73 to finish in eighth place.