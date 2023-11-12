Colombia’s Camilo Villegas wins in Bermuda for first PGA Tour title since 2014

Colombia’s Camilo Villegas ended a nine-year winning drought with victory in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Villegas carded a final round of 66 at Port Royal Golf Course to finish 24 under par, two shots ahead of Sweden’s Alex Noren.
The 41-year-old looked up to the sky after he tapped in for par on the 18th to secure his fifth PGA Tour title, his first since 2014 and also the first since the death of his 22-month-old daughter Mia from cancer in July 2020.
“It’s tough to put it into words right now but wow, what a ride man,” Villegas told NBC.
“I love this game, this game has given me so many great things, but in the process it kicks your butt. Life has given me so many great things and in the process it kicks my butt too.
“I just want to thank everyone that’s supported me over this journey. The support has been unbelievable. I must have gotten 500 text messages last week and I didn’t even win the golf tournament.
“I felt the energy, it kept building up. Everybody here on the island was great and just rooting me on.
“I believe in energy and I’ve got my little one up there watching it, smiling – she’s where she needs to be after a long fight.”