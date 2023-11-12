Colombia’s Camilo Villegas wins in Bermuda for first PGA Tour title since 2014

Villegas carded a final round of 66 at Port Royal Golf Course to finish 24 under par, two shots ahead of Sweden’s Alex Noren.

The 41-year-old looked up to the sky after he tapped in for par on the 18th to secure his fifth PGA Tour title, his first since 2014 and also the first since the death of his 22-month-old daughter Mia from cancer in July 2020.

“It’s tough to put it into words right now but wow, what a ride man,” Villegas told NBC.