Cole – who was advised each-way by Ben Coley in his pre-tournament preview – was firmly in control when leading by one shot with only four holes to play, but there was high drama to come.

Having wrestled back the initiative and appeared on course for victory, Kirk then bogeyed the par-five 18th hole, meaning the tournament was to be decided by a play-off.

In the end, a birdie from Kirk proved good enough to get him over the line, but only after Cole had come agonisingly close to forcing another play-off when his brilliant attempted put just lipped out.