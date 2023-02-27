Sporting Life
Chris Kirk is all smiles after his win at the Honda Classic
Chris Kirk is all smiles after his win at the Honda Classic

Chris Kirk claims Honda Classic win after play-off with Eric Cole

By Sporting Life
10:44 · MON February 27, 2023

Chris Kirk beat 175/1 Sporting Life selection Eric Cole in a dramatic play-off at the Honda Classic on Sunday to secure his first title success in eight years.

Cole – who was advised each-way by Ben Coley in his pre-tournament preview – was firmly in control when leading by one shot with only four holes to play, but there was high drama to come.

Having wrestled back the initiative and appeared on course for victory, Kirk then bogeyed the par-five 18th hole, meaning the tournament was to be decided by a play-off.

In the end, a birdie from Kirk proved good enough to get him over the line, but only after Cole had come agonisingly close to forcing another play-off when his brilliant attempted put just lipped out.

Kirk started the final day with a two-stroke lead, only for Cole to cut him back with a fine round of 67, one which setting up a grandstand finish that just denied Sporting Life readers a bumper payout.

Tyler Duncan, who carded a final-round 66, eventually finished two shots back third.

