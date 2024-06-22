Cameron Young shoots 59 in the third round of the Travelers Championship

Needing to birdie two of the last three holes to match Jim Furyk’s 58 on this course in 2016, he left a seven-footer by the side of the cup at the 16th but hit his approach at the next even closer to get to 11 under.

The world number 23, who has finished runner-up on tour seven times, catapulted himself into contention at TPC River Highlands with a superb round which saw him cover the front nine in 28 after holing out from the fairway for eagle, and also narrowly missing out on a hole in one.

He came up short of the 18th green and then left his chip for a share of the record nine feet below the hole, but held his nerve to add his name to the history books.

Young’s highlights on the front nine saw him hole out from 142 yards for an eagle two on the third, after opening with two birdies, and then almost ace the 218-yard eighth.

After the turn, the American drove the 280-yard par-four 15th for a four-foot eagle to get him into double figures, and his remarkable round rocketed him to 13 under and into a tie for the lead with Tom Kim, who was still half-an-hour from teeing off.

Scoring is traditionally low at the season’s final signature event and Sheffield’s Matt Fitzpatrick took advantage with a blemish-free round of 63 to move to eight under.

“I’ve had some mediocre results lately but I feel the golf I’ve played has been better than that,” he said in his post-round interview.

“To have a day like today, where things start going in, feels like I’m being rewarded for good shots. It was a lot of fun to do.”