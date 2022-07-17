Smith, our headline tip at 28/1 , fired eight birdies – including five in a row from the 10th – to card his second 64 of the week and finish 20-under par, beating the previous best of 19-under on the Old Course set by Tiger Woods in 2000.

McIlroy held a two-shot lead midway through the final round at St Andrews and carded a bogey-free closing 70, but that was not enough to end his eight-year drought in the game’s biggest tournaments.

🤔 Every pundit being asked now: What was the secret to Cameron Smith's victory? 🙌 This is what our @BenColeyGolf said on Tuesday when tipping him at 28/1! #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/BNIdtR5jzU

However, the 33-year-old was unable to produce a moment of magic and had to settle for a par that meant Smith could celebrate an extraordinary victory at the Home of Golf.

American Cameron Young made a brilliant eagle on the 18th in his closing 65 to force Smith to hole from two feet for his final birdie, leaving McIlroy needing his own eagle to force a four-hole play-off.

🏆👏 Cameron Smith wins the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews after a remarkable eight under par final round of 64! He trailed the leaders by four at the start of the day but runner-up Cameron Young and Rory McIlroy couldn't quite reply to his brilliance. #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/qGIe0PLWnW

"I'm gonna fall apart here, I know it," said an emotional Smith as he accepted the Claret Jug. "All the hard work we've done over the last couple of years has really started to pay off, and this one definitely makes it worth it.

"I thought was exactly how an Open Championship should be played: firm and fast, tough pins, it was just unreal.

"Lastly to you guys, the fans. I had a lot of support out there, especially the Aussie guys, you guys really kept me going out there. This one's for Oz."

Speaking with Sky Sports, he added: "It's just unreal. This place is so cool - to have the 150th Open here and to walk away with the win is something I've dreamt of. I didn't even know I was going to get this far. It's just awesome.

"To look at these names on the trophy and then addd mine, it's unreal. I'm lost for word."

McIlroy unable to find fireworks

McIlroy and Ryder Cup team-mate Viktor Hovland began the day four shots clear of the chasing pack after matching third rounds of 66, with Hovland the first to stumble as he three-putted the fourth from long range.

An errant drive then meant Hovland was unable to reach the par-five fifth in two, but McIlroy easily found the putting surface with a towering iron shot and two-putted for his first birdie of the day to move two ahead.

Smith, who had covered the front nine in 34, birdied the 10th and 11th to briefly close within one of McIlroy, only for the Northern Irishman to respond immediately.

Although he had driven the green on the 10th, McIlroy was closer to the flag on the eighth on the massive shared green, but coolly two-putted from 125 feet.