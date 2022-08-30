The world No 2 becomes the highest-ranked player to make the switch and will make his debut in Boston this week, the fourth event of the inaugural season.

Among the other players are Cameron Tringale, Joaquin Niemann, Harold Varner III, Marc Leishman, and India's top-ranked pro Anirban Lahiri.

Smith followed victory at the season-opening Sentry Tournament of Champions by winning The Players - the PGA Tour's flagship event - in March, before claiming a maiden major title with a historic success in The 150th Open at St Andrews.

Speculation around Smith's PGA Tour future increased during the final men's major of the year, where he refused to deny rumours linking him with a move to the Saudi-backed tour during his winner's press conference, with reports ahead of the FedExCup Playoffs saying he had already agreed to making the move.

The move means Smith will currently no longer be able to participate in PGA Tour events, with all LIV Golf members suspended indefinitely, with the Australian also now ineligible to represent the International Team at the Presidents Cup this September.